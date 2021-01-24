48 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 24, 2021, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 48 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Jan. 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,308.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 48 cases announced today are imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Four of the imported cases are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and 10 are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 18: 14

Jan. 19: 30

Jan. 20: 40

Jan. 21: 38

Jan. 22: 15

Jan. 23: 10

Jan. 24: 48

Top photo by Joshua Lee.