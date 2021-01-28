Jade Rasif claims website posted her personal details along with 100,000 others in S’pore

With the extensive reach of the internet, it can be difficult to know what information about yourself might be floating out there in the interwebs.

Singaporean DJ Jade Rasif was recently alarmed after discovering a website that has published the names, addresses, and phone numbers of more than 100,000 Singaporeans, and took to social media to raise awareness about it.

Website had her old phone number and address

Jade posted on Instagram and Facebook in the early hours of Thursday (Jan. 28) to share her experience with the website, LocateFamily.com.

"Guys I’m freaking out," she said.

Jade said that she first came across the website after talking with a friend during the filming of an episode of Just Saying, a YouTube series that Jade is a part of.

The friend mentioned that she had a foreign stalker who got hold of her private information.

This prompted Jade to do an online security check of her own information, which led her to realise that some of her personal information was already published publicly on LocateFamily.com.

The website listed her name, old address, and old phone number.

Luckily, she said, she tends to change her address and phone number every year, so the information was already outdated.

Information of friends and followers also online

Jade said that, based on further searches, some of her friends and Instagram followers (including some in Malaysia) also found that their personal information was published on the site.

The personal information of more than 100,000 people in Singapore appears to be available on the website.

Many complaints

Jade and her friends and followers are not alone in her outrage at the public publishing of her personal information online.

Here are some choice comments from LocateFamily.com's Facebook page from people around the world:

Someone even started a petition two years ago to stop the website from publishing personal information publicly.

What to do if your information is published on the website

Jade encouraged her followers to look into their personal information so that they would be able to make decisions about what to do if it was publicly available online.

So what happens if you check LocateFamily.com and find that your personal information is published online?

There is apparently a way to submit a request on the website to have your information removed, but that requires entering an email address to verify the request, and it is not clear how long it takes for the request to be processed.

Jade cautioned that providing your email in order to get the information removed could result in the website acquiring your new information.

She encouraged people who may be receiving a lot of prank calls or loan shark calls to change their numbers.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Jade Rasif's Facebook and Instagram.