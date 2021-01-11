Mamee M'sia & Tealive has limited-edition instant cup noodles with boba from S$6.53 for bundle of 4

Bubble tea and instant noodles make a good pair as a snack.

Having them together, however, is debatable.

Boba instant noodles

Recently, instant noodle brand Mamee collaborated with bubble tea chain Tealive to come up with the unthinkable: Boba instant cup noodles.

Called the Mi Goreng Boba, it is essentially fried instant noodles topped with tapioca pearls, also known as boba.

This is what it looks like:

Each cup of noodles comes with:

Seasoning

Crispy bits

Sweet soy sauce

Chilli sauce

Boba

According to a review from World of Buzz, the noodles have a sweet and sour flavour with a hint of boba milk tea.

The Mi Goreng Boba is available in the following bundles:

Four cups: RM19.90 (S$6.53)

Eight cups: RM38.90 (S$12.77)

24 cups: RM109.90 (S$36.08)

Soupy version

It seems like this isn't the first time that the bubble tea chain has collaborated with Mamee.

In Oct. 2020, they launched the Spicy Mi Boba.

The Spicy Mi Boba is a soup-based instant noodle with milk tea as the soup.

Here's what you can find in each cup of noodles:

"Tastea" seasoning

Creamer

Tapioca pearls

Fork

Straw

Here's an unfiltered look at the soupy snack.

Oddly enough, the Spicy Mi Boba can be eaten hot and cold, whichever suits your fancy.

It is still available on Tealive's online store at the following prices:

Three cups: RM15.90 (S$5.22)

Six cups: RM29.90 (S$9.82)

24 cups: RM99.90 (S$32.80)

