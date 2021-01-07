Back

IKEA S'pore selling mala chicken wings, mala chicken leg & BBQ pork ribs now till Feb. 2021

Limited time.

Jane Zhang | January 07, 2021, 05:14 PM

IKEA Singapore has introduced three new items to their well-loved restaurant menu, starting from Jan. 4, 2021.

These new food items are mala chicken wings, mala chicken leg with spaghetti, and BBQ pork ribs with fries.

Mala chicken wings (S$9.50)

For all the mala lovers out there, IKEA is selling the mala chicken wings until Feb. 28.

You can get six wings for S$9.50.

via IKEA website.

Mala chicken leg with spaghetti (S$9)

Another mala food item on IKEA's menu until February is mala chicken leg, which comes with spaghetti and broccoli.

This will be available in the store's restaurant until Feb. 7, and sells for S$9.

via IKEA website.

BBQ pork ribs with fries (S$12)

And for those who might not be as keen on mala, there's the option of barbecue pork ribs with fries.

The dish, which costs S$12, will be available in IKEA stores until Feb. 28.

via IKEA website.

You can see their full menu here.

Top photos via IKEA website.

