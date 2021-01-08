Back

Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung opens 2nd S'pore outlet at Raffles City

Mandy How | January 08, 2021, 06:10 PM

Some four months after arriving in Singapore, Hang Heung is opening its second outlet.

The Hong Kong bakery now has a kiosk at Raffles City, in addition to an outlet in ION Orchard.

Operations started on Jan. 7, 2021, a Facebook post announced.

Both daily baked pastries and retail products are available in store, subject to availability.

This includes their famous wife cakes (S$2.80/piece), mung bean paste cake (S$2.50/piece), mini egg yolk cake (S$2.50/piece).

In anticipation of the demand, Hang Heung is imposing a purchase limit — each customer can only buy up to four boxes of daily-baked pastries (24 pieces in total).

The bakery is also seeking customers' patience for any potential delays at the new outlet.

The crowd at ION Orchard seems to have quieten down, as our recent visits to the mall saw no queues at the kiosk.

Find out more about their menu here:

Details

Address: Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road #B1-68, Singapore 79103

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

