Good Old Days biscuit store opens 2nd outlet in Marine Parade with CNY cookies from S$4-S$12

Nostalgic.

Siti Hawa | January 19, 2021, 04:21 PM

Old school biscuit store Good Old Days old opened its doors in Yishun less than six months ago, in Sep. 2020.

Perhaps due to their popularity, the brand has recently expanded to Marine Parade.

Photo via Good Old Days Biscuit on Facebook

This is their second outlet.

Over 50 Chinese New Year cookies

Those stocking up for Chinese New Year (CNY) will be pleased to know that you can shop from over 50 types of CNY cookies here.

Prices for the cookies range from S$4 to S$12. Some of the cookies are also going at three for S$10, according to the store's Facebook page.

Photo via Good Old Days Biscuit on Facebook

Otherwise, you can find a variety of old school treats at the store.

Here are some examples from their Yishun outlet:

Photo via Good Old Days Biscuit on Facebook

Photo via Good Old Days Biscuit on Facebook

Photo via Good Old Days Biscuit on Facebook

Good Old Days (Marine Parade)

Address: Block 56 Marine terrace #01-257 S(440056)

Opening hours: 7am to 7:30pm, daily

Top photos via Good Old Days Biscuit on Facebook

