New S$331 Pokémon Gengar plush with roll out blanket sold out within 2 hours in Japan

Following the Metapod sleeping bag released last year, Bandai Japan now releases a new Pokémon design sleeping gear.

Here it is:

And it's called "Gengar that definitely makes you want to be licked".

This Gengar plush comes with a rolled-up 170cm long polyester blanket.

The Gengar plush itself is 53cm wide and 48 tall.

Here are different ways to use it.

You can use it as a blanket too:

The poster however recommended that this product is only suitable for those aged 15 and above.

Sold out in 2 hours

It costs about 25,950 yen (S$331), excluding delivery charges, and was available for preorder in Japan starting from Jan. 8.

However, according to a comment by Pokemon Global News, the item sold out in less than two hours.

Here's hoping for a worldwide launch.

