New S$331 Pokémon Gengar plush with roll out blanket sold out within 2 hours in Japan

Following the Metapod sleeping bag released last year, Bandai Japan now releases a new Pokémon design sleeping gear.
Here it is:
And it's called "Gengar that definitely makes you want to be licked".
This Gengar plush comes with a rolled-up 170cm long polyester blanket.
The Gengar plush itself is 53cm wide and 48 tall.
Here are different ways to use it.
You can use it as a blanket too:
The poster however recommended that this product is only suitable for those aged 15 and above.
Sold out in 2 hours
It costs about 25,950 yen (S$331), excluding delivery charges, and was available for preorder in Japan starting from Jan. 8.
However, according to a comment by Pokemon Global News, the item sold out in less than two hours.
Here's hoping for a worldwide launch.
Top photos via TyphoonJP/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.