Five Guys opening 2nd outlet at Serangoon Nex on Jan. 11

Plus points for Serangoon.

Fasiha Nazren | January 08, 2021, 03:27 PM

U.S. burger chain Five Guys is opening their second outlet in Singapore on Jan. 11.

Opening Jan. 11

The new outlet will be located at the basement level of Serangoon shopping mall Nex.

The outlet spans over 2,500 square feet and can seat 73 customers.

The brand is known for its unlimited toppings and customisable menu, which apparently has approximately over 250,000 different combinations to choose from.

Burgers from S$11

The menu offers American comfort food like burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes.

Price range from S$8 for a grilled cheese sandwich to S$17 for a bacon-cheeseburger.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (S$8). Photo from Five Guys.

Here's the full menu:

Photo from Five Guys.

Details

23 Serangoon Central, Nex, #B1-41/42/43, Singapore 556083

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top image from Five Guys Singapore.

