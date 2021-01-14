S'pore female inmate, 29, gets straight As after retaking O-levels behind bars

Five years into her prison sentence, Anna (not her real name) decided to retake her O-levels.

It turned out that after the release of the GCE O-level results in 2021, she emerged as the top inmate student, scoring straight As.

In a Captains of Lives Facebook post on Jan. 13, the 29-year-old reflected on her teenage years and how she never thought too much about the consequences of her actions.

“I never thought much about my actions or consequences. If my friends told me to do something, I would agree without thinking," she said.

Anna, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for drug offences, said that she took the opportunity to retake her exam as she was now "100 per cent certain she would give it her best".

“Opportunities like this don’t come easy, I would never take it for granted," she said.

The Facebook post said that she had "wiped away her tears" while holding her O-level cert, and later wrote "I did it!" in her personal diary.

She also thoughtfully reflected on her past as well as her grades, saying: “Good results won’t bring you anywhere, good choices will".

The mother of one also shared that she often dreams of the day when she is released.

But until that happens, Anna remains focused on what she hopes to achieve while serving her sentence.

She intends to sit for the GCE A-Level examinations later this year.

The full Facebook post here:

Top image from Captains of Lives Facebook post.