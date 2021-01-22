Elderly man, 72, learns to navigate Klook to donate SingapoRediscovers vouchers to migrant workers

Some Singaporeans have been donating their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to the less fortunate.

Recently, local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats gave people the option of using their vouchers to purchase Singapore Flyer tickets for migrant workers.

"Eager" to donate tickets

The vouchers can be traded for tickets via Klook, and each ticket costs S$35, inclusive of entry to the Flyer and its newest attraction, the Time Capsule.

IRR hopes that through this initiative, migrant workers who have toiled away to build the city can get a chance to experience one of Singapore's attractions, which they would typically be unable to afford.

Over 3,300 tickets have been donated to migrant workers since the initiative started on Jan. 1, IRR told Mothership.

One of these donors is a rather enthusiastic elderly man called Benson.

IRR shared in a Facebook post that Benson, who is 72 years old, was "very eager" to donate tickets for their Singapore Flyer initiative.

However, he ran into some troubles while trying to buy the tickets online — "I have done online transactions many times over but this is the first time I am completely stumped."

In his uncertainty, Benson had accidentally paid for the booking without redeeming the voucher.

Helping his friends to buy tickets too

He eventually sought the help of one of IRR's volunteers, who contacted Klook for a refund and helped him navigate the website's booking.

Benson successfully managed to buy three Flyer tickets.

IRR added that the man was so excited that he said he would help his two flatmates, aged 74 and 96, to buy tickets as well.

His two friends ended up buying three tickets each for migrant workers, IRR told Mothership.

Here is Benson on the left of the photo, and his 74-year-old friend on the right. The 96-year-old friend is not pictured and the elderly man in the middle did not donate.

IRR said:

"We love this story because a lot of our seniors feel a keen sense of affinity to the migrant workers who they have seen contribute to Singapore for decades. When there is an opportunity for our seniors to do something for others, it excites them and give them a sense of purpose and accomplishment. And we love that we have been able to contribute in that way as well with this initiative!"

