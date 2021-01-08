Back

Dwayne Johnson gifts S$40,000 truck to friend who helped him when he was homeless

He also shared how his friend helped him buy his first car when he was 15.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 08, 2021, 04:29 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Dwayne Johnson shared a heartwarming video of him gifting his lifelong friend, Bruno Lauer, a brand new truck for Christmas.

The American-Canadian actor and professional wrestler, also known as The Rock, uploaded a five-minute Instagram video where he shared about how Lauer took him in when he was a homeless teen.

Lauer took Johnson in when he was a homeless teen & again at the age of 24

The actor explained that he and his mum were evicted from Hawaii as they couldn't pay the rent back when he was 15.

Johnson was sent to Nashville to live with his father.

However, when he reached Nashville, he learned that he was not going to live with his father, but instead with a guy named "Bruno".

This was when he met Lauer.

The actor added that Lauer took him in as well when he was starting out in his wrestling career at 24 and didn't have a place to stay.

Johnson expressed his gratitude to Lauer in the video:

"He gave me a place to live when I had no place to stay. I will always be grateful for that."

Lauer bought Johnson his first car at 15

The two friends also joked about their memorable experience of buying Johnson's first car.

"Bruno even gave me his last US$40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville.

But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back!"

Johnson surprises Lauer with a new truck

As the two were recalling the story of Johnson's first car, a black truck pulled up behind them.

Johnson then surprised Lauer with the brand new vehicle, and joked that it did not contain a crackhead.

The vehicle was a Ford F150, according to Johnson.

The price of the truck starts from about U$30,000 (S$39,746).

Lauer then started tearing up and said to Johnson:

"I love you so much, before this, without this".

You can watch the heartwarming video in its entirety here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshots via therock/Instagram

Show Luo posts IG story tribute to dedicated 'British Grandma' fan who died of Covid-19

She reportedly spent about S$142K to catch his concerts all over the world.

January 08, 2021, 04:11 PM

Caged for 10 years in S'pore, 'nameless' dog with 'the saddest eyes' looking for forever home

Good doggy.

January 08, 2021, 04:00 PM

23 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 8, 2021, 2 in the community

Today's initial update.

January 08, 2021, 03:47 PM

Five Guys opening 2nd outlet at Serangoon Nex on Jan. 11

Plus points for Serangoon.

January 08, 2021, 03:27 PM

If you don't get Covid-19 vaccine, get ready for more frequent testing & quarantine: Lawrence Wong

If you're not vaccinated, you might get other diseases in post-Covid-19.

January 08, 2021, 03:04 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the world's richest person, net worth balloons to S$258 billion

The price of Tesla's shares is soaring.

January 08, 2021, 02:09 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Signs to be placed at Tuas lamp post 1 to alert cyclists about stray dogs

The dogs are currently "well and undergoing rehabilitation".

January 08, 2021, 01:52 PM

New S$331 Pokémon Gengar plush with roll out blanket sold out within 2 hours in Japan

Many people definitely want to be licked by Gengar.

January 08, 2021, 01:37 PM

PM Lee: Covid-19 vaccine is painless & the only long term solution for pandemic

He urged all Singaporeans to take the vaccine.

January 08, 2021, 01:34 PM

Pigeon found in Ang Mo Kio with DIY dart lodged in eye, ACRES appealing for information

Cruel.

January 08, 2021, 01:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.