Dwayne Johnson gifts S$40,000 truck to friend who helped him when he was homeless

Dwayne Johnson shared a heartwarming video of him gifting his lifelong friend, Bruno Lauer, a brand new truck for Christmas.

The American-Canadian actor and professional wrestler, also known as The Rock, uploaded a five-minute Instagram video where he shared about how Lauer took him in when he was a homeless teen.

Lauer took Johnson in when he was a homeless teen & again at the age of 24

The actor explained that he and his mum were evicted from Hawaii as they couldn't pay the rent back when he was 15.

Johnson was sent to Nashville to live with his father.

However, when he reached Nashville, he learned that he was not going to live with his father, but instead with a guy named "Bruno".

This was when he met Lauer.

The actor added that Lauer took him in as well when he was starting out in his wrestling career at 24 and didn't have a place to stay.

Johnson expressed his gratitude to Lauer in the video:

"He gave me a place to live when I had no place to stay. I will always be grateful for that."

Lauer bought Johnson his first car at 15

The two friends also joked about their memorable experience of buying Johnson's first car.

"Bruno even gave me his last US$40 bucks so I could hustle a crackhead out of his car one night at a honky tonk in Nashville. But the hustle was on me, because when I took off down the road there was a SECOND CRACKHEAD passed out on the floor in the back!"

Johnson surprises Lauer with a new truck

As the two were recalling the story of Johnson's first car, a black truck pulled up behind them.

Johnson then surprised Lauer with the brand new vehicle, and joked that it did not contain a crackhead.

The vehicle was a Ford F150, according to Johnson.

The price of the truck starts from about U$30,000 (S$39,746).

Lauer then started tearing up and said to Johnson:

"I love you so much, before this, without this".

You can watch the heartwarming video in its entirety here:

Top screenshots via therock/Instagram