4 S'porean men arrested for suspected drug activities at Telok Blangah, over 1kg of heroin & cannabis seized

An assortment of drugs were seized on Tuesday (Jan. 19) at Telok Blangah Drive, including heroin, 'Ice', cannabis, 'Ecstasy' and Erimin-5 tablets.

About S$141,000 worth of drugs seized

On Tuesday evening, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers forcefully entered a residential unit in the vicinity of Telok Blangah Drive, after the occupants had refused to heed the lawful orders of the officers to open the door.

During the raid, an assortment of drugs estimated to be worth around S$141,000 were seized.

Four Singaporean males, aged 49, 51, 56 and 61, were arrested for suspected drug activities.

A search was conducted, and a total of ten packets and bundles were recovered from various locations within and in the vicinity of the unit.

This included:

About 1,487g of heroin,

15 packets containing about 135g of ‘Ice’

A bundle containing about 1,048g of cannabis

10 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

109 Erimin-5 tablets

Here's a photo of a plastic bag containing heroin that was seized from a shoe rack in the vicinity of the Telok Blangah Drive unit on Tuesday (Jan. 19):

A bundle containing about 1,048g of cannabis was seized from a residential unit:

According to CNB, the total amount of 1,487g of heroin seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 710 abusers for a week, and the total amount of 1,048g of cannabis seized is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 150 abusers for a week.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

Top images via CNB and Google Maps