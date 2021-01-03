Doraemon x Gucci collaboration: Over 50 bags, shoes & clothes available for pre-order online

Gucci has dropped its latest collaboration, and its sure to induce a wave of nostalgia.

Their new collection features Doraemon, the famous ear-less robot cat with an infinite pouch of supplies.

According to Hypebeast, the Doraemon x Gucci capsule collection was released in celebration of Chinese New Year 2021.

2021 also marks the 100th anniversary of the Italian fashion brand.

Doraemon everywhere

The collection consists of over 50 items, all featuring prints of the adorable blue Japanese mascot in various poses on the brand's classic GG monogram pattern.

Here are some of the items available.

Prices range from US$195 (S$258) to US$5,800 (S$7,665).

The entire collection is available for preorder on Gucci's website here.

Hypebeast reported that on Jan. 12, there will be a wider launch of products, and the fashion brand will roll out some thematic pins and also a Year of the Ox-themed "Doraemon disguise".

Top photo from Gucci