Back

Doraemon x Gucci collaboration: Over 50 bags, shoes & clothes available for pre-order online

70s vibes.

Ashley Tan | January 03, 2021, 07:58 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

Gucci has dropped its latest collaboration, and its sure to induce a wave of nostalgia.

Their new collection features Doraemon, the famous ear-less robot cat with an infinite pouch of supplies.

According to Hypebeast, the Doraemon x Gucci capsule collection was released in celebration of Chinese New Year 2021.

2021 also marks the 100th anniversary of the Italian fashion brand.

Doraemon everywhere

The collection consists of over 50 items, all featuring prints of the adorable blue Japanese mascot in various poses on the brand's classic GG monogram pattern.

Here are some of the items available.

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Photo from Gucci

Prices range from US$195 (S$258) to US$5,800 (S$7,665).

The entire collection is available for preorder on Gucci's website here.

Hypebeast reported that on Jan. 12, there will be a wider launch of products, and the fashion brand will roll out some thematic pins and also a Year of the Ox-themed "Doraemon disguise".

Top photo from Gucci

RSAF uses helicopter to take man with critical condition on cruise ship in high seas to SGH on New Year's Day

First rescue mission of the year.

January 03, 2021, 05:40 PM

Larry King, 87, hospitalised due to Covid-19

Veteran talk show host has had a history of health problems.

January 03, 2021, 05:40 PM

75 men, aged 16-54, arrested in S'pore for being suspected gang members

Detention without trial is provided for under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act.

January 03, 2021, 04:22 PM

Nature lover tells woman off for trying to remove sea anemone from Sisters' Island Marine Park seabed

The woman was armed with a bucket.

January 03, 2021, 04:08 PM

35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 3, no new locally transmitted cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

January 03, 2021, 03:26 PM

SMRT bus captain lauded for using umbrella to shelter commuters & carrying stroller during downpour on Dec. 31, 2020

Yay to more wholesome moments like these.

January 03, 2021, 02:34 PM

Mini-landslide in Outram due to heavy rain

Everything is soaked.

January 03, 2021, 02:03 PM

Commercial plane crash deaths rise in 2020 despite fewer flights due to Covid-19

Findings reveal that there is no correlation between air traffic levels and the number of accidents.

January 03, 2021, 12:47 PM

Domestic helper films TikTok video of her bathing elderly man leading to outrage online in S'pore

The original video did not censor the man's face.

January 03, 2021, 12:28 PM

Heavy rain-induced mini landslide destroys monsoon drain railings beside slip road into Loyang Ave

Too much rain.

January 03, 2021, 11:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.