Back

Donald Trump suspended from YouTube indefinitely, cannot post new videos

Tough times for the former President.

Jason Fan | January 27, 2021, 10:07 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been suspended indefinitely from YouTube, after the platform's parent company Google extended a ban that was put in place earlier this month.

According to The Guardian, Trump's YouTube channel will remain suspended due to concerns about the "ongoing potential for violence".

No indication as to when the suspension would be lifted

Previously, on Jan. 12, YouTube suspended Trump's channel, after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This suspension will now be extended indefinitely.

While Trump's account will remain online, he will not be able to post new videos.

Comments under existing videos will remain disabled.

Google did not give any indication as to when the suspension would be lifted.

Not the only company to suspend Trump

YouTube is not the first social media or tech platform to have taken action against Trump.

On Jan. 7, Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram, after the platforms said he used his accounts to "incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government".

Two days later, on Jan. 9, Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence".

Twitter even suspended several accounts, such as his campaign account @TeamTrump, after Trump allegedly tried using them to circumvent the suspension.

Related Stories

Top image via Donald Trump/FB.

22 out of 25 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Jan. 27 are asymptomatic

All imported.

January 27, 2021, 09:49 PM

China uses anal swabs to test for Covid-19

You read that right.

January 27, 2021, 08:30 PM

Jalan Besar hawker sells S$5 noodles with handmade beef balls that are 99% beef

Pure beefy goodness.

January 27, 2021, 08:01 PM

Here’s how my first ever comprehensive health screening went as someone in her mid-20s

Lesson learnt: Don’t put off getting your health checked.

January 27, 2021, 07:59 PM

The best way to ‘escape S’pore’ is to head east. Try this one-day Katong itinerary.

Local tourism to re-discover the charm of the east.

January 27, 2021, 06:57 PM

Taipei Metro slams Japanese adult video platform for clips with strikingly similar settings

The metro has called for the public to not be misled by the platform.

January 27, 2021, 06:20 PM

DFS S'pore pre-CNY sale: Up to 60% off beers, wines, spirits & more from Jan. 27 - Feb. 7, 2021

Tax and duty absorbed by DFS.

January 27, 2021, 05:55 PM

S'porean 'Bling Empire' star Kane Lim selling LA property for S$4.8 million

Living the high life à la Bling Empire.

January 27, 2021, 05:51 PM

Korean YouTuber, who got cancelled in China for saying kimchi is Korean, partners with govt in new kimchi video

China and South Korea in a pickle over pickled vegetables.

January 27, 2021, 05:38 PM

Sheng Siong selling pork with auspicious Chinese new year greetings on label

It's the little final touches.

January 27, 2021, 05:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.