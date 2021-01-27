Donald Trump suspended from YouTube indefinitely, cannot post new videos

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been suspended indefinitely from YouTube, after the platform's parent company Google extended a ban that was put in place earlier this month.

According to The Guardian, Trump's YouTube channel will remain suspended due to concerns about the "ongoing potential for violence".

No indication as to when the suspension would be lifted

Previously, on Jan. 12, YouTube suspended Trump's channel, after pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

This suspension will now be extended indefinitely.

While Trump's account will remain online, he will not be able to post new videos.

Comments under existing videos will remain disabled.

Google did not give any indication as to when the suspension would be lifted.

Not the only company to suspend Trump

YouTube is not the first social media or tech platform to have taken action against Trump.

On Jan. 7, Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram, after the platforms said he used his accounts to "incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government".

Two days later, on Jan. 9, Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence".

Twitter even suspended several accounts, such as his campaign account @TeamTrump, after Trump allegedly tried using them to circumvent the suspension.

Top image via Donald Trump/FB.