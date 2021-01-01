Back

Don Don Donki to open at Downtown East

Zhangxin Zheng | January 01, 2021, 11:39 AM

Japanese discount store Don Don Donki will be opening a new outlet at Downtown East in Pasir Ris.

This will be the chain's first full outlet in the east; the Don Don Donki outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was more of a booth which sold sweet potatoes and a small range of food and beverage items only.

A member of Don Don Donki Facebook group, Yiman Eng shared photos taken at Downtown East where a retail space is current boarded up. The hoardings feature the chain's cute penguin mascot.

Eng also said that the outlet is taking the space of the old food court, located beside McDonald's.

Photo by Yiman Eng/Facebook.

While the exact opening date has not been revealed, one comment speculated that the outlet is likely to open in March 2021.

Photo by Yiman Eng/Facebook.

Photo by Howard Ho/Facebook.

Currently, the eight Don Don Donki outlets are mostly located in west and central Singapore.

1. Orchard Central (24 hours)

2. 100 AM

3. Clarke Quay Central

4. City Square Mall

5. JCube

6. Jem

7. Square 2

8. HarbourFront Centre

Top photo via Downtown East/Facebook and Don Don Donki Singapore/Facebook

