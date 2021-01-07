Back

Domestic worker, 32, arrested for voyeurism after filming TikTok video of her bathing elderly man

Police investigations are ongoing.

Ashley Tan | January 07, 2021, 11:11 AM

A domestic worker in Singapore has been arrested after a TikTok video of her bathing an elderly man was circulated on social media.

Arrested on Jan. 3

The worker had filmed herself in a bathroom, helping to bathe a seated elderly man.

The video was subsequently reposted to a Facebook page offering support for foreign domestic workers in Singapore and their employers, but has since been taken down.

The video also appears to have been removed from her TikTok account.

Facebook users previously lambasted the woman, stating that the helper had "crossed [a] line" by posting such a scene on a public social media account and disrespecting the elderly man's privacy.

A comment made by the person who reposted the video also revealed that the elderly man's son had apparently recognised his father in the video and reached out to him.

The man's son had also requested for the video to be removed from the Facebook group.

In response to Mothership's queries, Police confirmed that the report was lodged.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for voyeurism on Jan. 3.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Facebook

