Disney+ S'pore announces addition of 'How I Met Your Mother', 'Prison Break' & more series from Feb. 23, 2021

Subscription costs S$11.98 per month.

Mandy How | January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

Disney+ is set to launch in Singapore on Feb. 23, 2021.

The streaming platform announced Star as its latest addition to its content offerings on Jan. 5. The six brands are:

  • Disney

  • Marvel

  • Pixar

  • Star Wars

  • National Geographic

  • Star

However, Star was already added to its list of content brands since Dec. 2020.

Star will broadcast both movies and TV series from Disney Television Studios (20th Television and ABC Signature), FX Productions, and 20th Century Studios.

Titles include the Deadpool movies, "How I Met Your Mother", "The X-Files", "Prison Break", "Atlanta", and more.

Photo via Disney+

Star will also introduce its first original content — "Big Sky", a thriller that follows two private detectives as they search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

According to Disney, the addition to Star will double the amount of content available.

In total, the platform currently houses more than 500 films and 15,000 episodes.

Subscription costs S$11.98 per month or S$119.98 per year, and you can visit DisneyPlus to keep up to date.

Top image via DisneyPlus

