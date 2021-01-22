S'pore bodybuilder apologises to Chloe Ting for being 'unnecessarily disparaging & malicious'

The Singaporean bodybuilder who criticised fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting has made a public apology on his Instagram page.

In June 2020, @dinokang, whose real name is Chin Nian Kang, uploaded 62 Instagram Stories dissecting Ting's workouts and fitness advice.

He had concluded that Ting's workouts are not as effective as she makes them to be, and that the YouTuber has been spreading untruths on the science of fitness.

Grew by almost seven million followers

34-year-old Ting is based in Australia, and currently has 17.2 million subscribers on YouTube, up from 9.94 million when the saga first broke.

She is known for sharing fitness routines with titles like "Abs in 2 weeks!", among others.

However, Ting has since taken to putting disclaimers in her video descriptions, saying that the titles were catered to YouTube's algorithm and should not be seen as the "absolute truth".

She added one can still see results by following a "suitable program schedule" and watching their diet.

"IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: Some people may see my video titles as click-bait. YouTubers optimise their video's meta data for discovery due to how the algorithm is like. This isn't anything new. Most people who've been watching YouTube for years would understand this. If you're unhappy and get triggered by this, well, this channel isn't for you then. [...] You're not going to get abs, grow a booty, grow biceps magically from 1 or 2 videos, in 1, 2, 3 or 4 weeks cause everyone is different. I've explain multiple times throughout videos throughout my channel over years that it takes time and lots of factors, so don't take a video title out of context.

In another video:

"IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: Please note that all of my videos are titled according to SEO best practices for content discoverability. Unfortunately this may mean that video titles are subjective and shouldn't be seen as absolute truth. As an example, targeting fat reduction is not scientifically proven but a video title might suggest otherwise."

International headlines

Since Chin's Stories went viral, various media outlets have jumped in to report on them.

In an August 2020 response video, Ting dubbed Chin's Stories as a "malicious campaign" against her, and argued that the bodybuilder had taken her words out of context.

In order to substantiate her points about her programmes and workouts, the YouTuber interviewed a dietician and psychologist in the 17-minute long video as well.

She also accused Chin of criticising her in order to make a profit and grow his own following.

Public apology

About eight months after his initial Instagram Stories, Chin posted an apology for being "unnecessarily disparaging and malicious" on Jan. 20, 2021.

The bodybuilder specifically agreed with Ting that he had taken several of her videos out of context to suit his narrative and portray Ting in a negative way, in order to boost his profile.

You can read this apology here:

"As you guys may recall, several months ago I posted some stories and posts on Instagram about Chloe Ting. These stories took several of her videos out of context unnecessarily to suit the narrative of my posts, and purposefully portrayed Chloe from a negative point of view to elevate my profile. I was wrong to do that, and inconsiderate of the harm it would cause to Chloe. I did not have to purposely insult her to lower public perception of her and her work, or ridicule her unfairly. I realise that my comments may have also diminished the hard work and effort of her, her content, and her followers, and I am sorry for that too. I have removed these posts, but I am writing this to formally apologise to Chloe for being unnecessarily disparaging and malicious."

Top image via Chloe Ting and @dinokang's Instagram page