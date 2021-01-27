DFS S'pore pre-CNY sale: Up to 60% off beers, wines, spirits & more from Jan. 27 - Feb. 7, 2021

Chinese New Year is less than three weeks away, which means that now is the time to do your festive shopping.

If you don’t want to jostle with the crowds at the malls, one way you can shop for alcohol is via DFS Singapore’s online store.

As Changi Airport’s biggest and oldest tenant, DFS has retailed liquor and tobacco at the airport for 38 years.

And ever since their liquor and tobacco stores exited Changi Airport in June 2020, DFS has been running their online e-shop, offering an even better assortment of alcohol that is all tax and duty-absorbed.

At 2021’s pre-CNY online sale, you’ll be able to enjoy an additional 8.8 percent off selected wines and spirits, as well as free shipping with a minimum spend of S$50 on food and gifts.

Top Deals

Here are some top deals you can also look forward to:

1) Yalumba Angas Brut (0.75 Litre)

With a pale straw appearance, the Yalumba Angas Brut displays distinctive fruitiness.

Nutty yeast notes add complexity and texture, while malolactic fermentation contributes to its creamy feel, finished with a hint of toasty, strawberry flavours.

2) DOM Benedictine Liqueur (1 Litre)

DOM Bénédictine Liqueur is prepared via a slow process that involves a subtle blend of twenty seven plants and spices as selected by a Master Herbalist.

The full extent of this Master’s experience and skill is required to perfect each stage of the process in order to bring this exquisite alchemy to life.

3) Wincarnis Tonic Wine (1 Litre)

The Wincarnis Tonic Wine is a carefully formulated blend of enriched wine and malt extract with a unique infusion of herbs and spices.

It is rich in vitamins, especially energy-giving Vitamin B complex.

4) Los Vascos El Aniversario Grande Reserve 2018 (0.75 Litre)

Ruby red in colour, the Los Vascos El Aniversario Grande Reserve 2018 comes from the Colchagua Valley region.

The nose offers nice fruity aromas of plums and cherries, with subtle notes of liquorice, dark chocolate, nutmeg, mint leaves, thyme, black pepper and tobacco.

On the palate, sweet and smooth tannins give the wine a long and pleasant persistence.

5) Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold (0.7 Litre)

No. 27 Gold is created by letting Jack Daniel’s standard Tennessee whisky No. 7 enjoy an extra maturation period in maple wood before it is double charcoal filtered.

6) Hennessy James Hennessy Chinese New Year Gift Pack (1 Litre)

The Hennessy James Hennessy is a silky yet structured cognac that is enhanced by flavours reminiscent of apricot, pistachio and blood peach.

This aromatic subtlety evokes both the suppleness of a finely woven fabric and the airy lightness of a génoise sponge, revealing endless layers of warm fruit flavours.

7) Beni di Batasiolo Bosc Dla Rei, Moscato d'Asti DOCG (0.75 Litre)

This moscato comes from the high-altitude vineyards located on the Serralunga hillsides, an area with conditions perfect for producing a luscious, fruity dessert wine.

Straw-yellow in colour with golden highlights, the wine has an intense nose reminiscent of grape, and a full, lingering, sweetly soft flavour with an aromatic aftertaste.

One can enjoy this moscato on its own or with cream desserts and fresh fruit.

8) Kweichow Moutai Flying Fairy (0.5 Litre)

The Kweichow Moutai Flying Fairy is known more commonly as the ‘original’ Moutai.

Characterised by its distinct flavour and mellow yet pleasant after-taste, it was awarded the title of National Liquor, the highest accolade for any wine or spirit in China.

Happy shopping!

This sponsored article by DFS made this writer want to do her CNY shopping as soon as possible.

Top image via DFS