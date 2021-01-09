Cyclist, 45, sent to hospital after collision with truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road

A 45-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital after he was involved in an accident with a tipper truck on Saturday (Jan. 9) morning.

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to an accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road, towards Xilin Avenue, at around 8:55am.

Images of the incident were shared to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, showing the cyclist lying on the ground. The back wheel of his bicycle also appeared to be heavily damaged.

The incident took place along a cycling lane atTanah Merah Coast Road.

There were at least four other cyclists who were present during that time, but their relationship to the victim is unclear.

According to the SPF, the cyclist was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top imaged adapted from SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook.