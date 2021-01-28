Back

Fish curry gelato with prata shreds & mushroom soup gelato available at Funan

From the folks who brought you Chicken Rice gelato.

Karen Lui | January 28, 2021, 12:15 PM

Local artisanal gelato shop Butterknife Folk garnered a lot of attention for their wide variety of local flavours last year.

The flavours that stood out (for better or worse) were those of classic local savoury dishes such as chicken rice, chilli crab, laksa, and nasi lemak.

This month, Butterknife Folk is back with more innovative flavours to tantalise your tastebuds.

Photo by Neighborhood via Butterknife Folk

Fish curry and prata gelato

The curry component is very apparent in the vibrant orange colour of the fish curry gelato.

If you go close enough, you may even see the red chilli flecks in the Moonlight Prata-ta (S$5 for single scoop).

Photo by Butterknife Folk

The addition of shredded prata provides some chew with each mouthful.

Photo by Butterknife Folk

Mushroom soup gelato

The greyish tone of the soup is recognisable in the mushroom soup gelato.

The truffle oil elevates Set Meal Mushroom Soup (S$5 for single scoop) to a bougier version of this classic Western soup.

Photo by Butterknife Folk

Photo by Butterknife Folk

Made with fresh mushroom, the mushroom bits add some texture reminiscent of the mushroom soups served at Western dining establishments.

Photo by Butterknife Folk

'Small Joys' limited collaboration

Both the Moonlight Prata-ta and Set Meal Mushroom Soup are part of the 'Small Joys' limited line of flavours.

They are available for purchase as scoops or a 475ml tub (S$19), in-store or via their website.

Single scoop and double scoops are priced at S$5 and S$9 respectively for all flavours.

Photo by Butterknife Folk

Running from Jan. 22 to Feb. 21, 'Small Joys' is a collaboration between Butterknife Folk and local illustrator-cum-art director, Nur Aida Sa'ad, also known as Yellow Mushmellow.

It is part of Creative Unions, which is Funan's art-meets-retail programme that features partnerships between local artists and Funan's tenants.

In addition to the new line of flavours that showcases Yellow Mushmellow's graphics on the 'Small Joys' tubs, the artist's graphics and kinetic display are featured at Butterknife Folk's storefront.

If you're feeling lucky, take a spin at the gachapon (capsule gum ball machine).

Photo by Neighborhood via Butterknife Folk

Each capsule includes a surprise toy and a 'Small Joys' enamel pin.

Butterknife Folk

Address: 107 North Bridge Road #02-02 Funan Singapore 179105

Opening hours: 1pm to 10pm, daily

Top images by Butterknife Folk.

