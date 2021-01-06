Back

31 new cases of Covid-19 infections on Jan. 6, 2 in community

More updates tonight.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 06, 2021, 03:47 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 31 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Jan. 6, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,780.

There are two new locally-transmitted cases today. Both are in the community.

The 29 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, three are Singaporeans/Singapore Permanent Residents, and 12 are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Top image by Kingsley Yang/Unsplash

