24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 4, no new locally transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Jan. 4, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,721.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

All 24 cases are imported and were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, one is a Singaporean, and 15 are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 28: 5

Dec. 29: 13

Dec. 30: 27

Dec. 31: 30

Jan. 1: 30

Jan. 2: 33

Jan. 3: 35

Jan. 4: 24

Top image via Julia Yeo