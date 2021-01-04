Back

24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 4, no new locally transmitted cases

More updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Julia Yeo | January 04, 2021, 03:18 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 07 December 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Jan. 4, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,721.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

All 24 cases are imported and were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, one is a Singaporean, and 15 are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 28: 5

Dec. 29: 13

Dec. 30: 27

Dec. 31: 30

Jan. 1: 30

Jan. 2: 33

Jan. 3: 35

Jan. 4: 24

Top image via Julia Yeo

Brotherbird cafe reopens at Bali Lane with fried croissants with soft serve

Expect queues.

January 04, 2021, 02:52 PM

MPs must uphold high standards of conduct & decorum as Parliament starts livestream: Iswaran

No playing to the gallery.

January 04, 2021, 02:51 PM

Migrant worker uses boom lift to rescue child standing on third-storey ledge of Hougang flat

The child was rescued before SCDF arrived.

January 04, 2021, 02:30 PM

Police may access TraceTogether data for investigations: Desmond Tan

Under the Criminal Procedure Code.

January 04, 2021, 02:30 PM

Punggol Field right turn arrow only 10s long, extended after residents complain about massive jam, being late

Vehicles were facing a 'significant lag' in making a right turn.

January 04, 2021, 02:28 PM

Gardens by the Bay's free light & sound show 'Garden Rhapsody' returns from Jan. 8, 2021

Pretty mesmerising.

January 04, 2021, 01:59 PM

Workers complete slope repair at slip road along TPE in less than a day

Kudos to the workers.

January 04, 2021, 01:30 PM

Public can now watch livestream of S'pore Parliament sessions from Jan. 4

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran previously said that the government agreed in-principle to the livestreaming of parliamentary proceedings.

January 04, 2021, 01:17 PM

New Bukit Panjang bus terminal opening from Jan. 23, 2020, 2 bus routes extended

The bus terminal will be the terminating point for buses in Bukit Panjang.

January 04, 2021, 12:43 PM

At least 2 dead & over 10,000 people evacuated from floods across Johor, Pahang & Terengganu

At least two deaths from the floods have been confirmed.

January 04, 2021, 12:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.