33 imported cases in S'pore, 17 more discharged on Jan. 2, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 33 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Jan. 2, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,662.

There are no cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community today.

All 33 cases reported today were imported and were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

33 imported cases

Among the imported cases:

Six are Singapore Permanent Residents. They returned from Indonesia and India.

Five are Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from India and the U.S.

Two are Long-Term Visit Pass holders who arrived from Egypt and India.

One is a Student's Pass holder who arrived from India

Six are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and Myanmar

12 are Work Permit holder who arrived from Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and the Philippines, of whom nine are foreign domestic workers

One is a Short-Term Visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean parent.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or under isolation.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing and identified close contacts of the new cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

17 more discharged cases

17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,479 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 61 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital. One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

96 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

