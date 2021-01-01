30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 1, 2021; 3 locally transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (January 1, 2021).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,629.

27 cases are imported, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Among the imported cases, five are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and 14 are foreign domestic workers.

There are also three cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection in the community.

One is a family member of a Singaporean harbour pilot who previously tested positive (Case 58817).

Another locally-transmitted case is a close contact of a marine surveyor who was reported Covid-19 positive on Dec. 30, 2020 (Case 58810) and another Covid-19 case (Case 58843).

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 25: 14

Dec. 26: 10

Dec. 27: 5

Dec. 28: 5

Dec. 29: 13

Dec. 30: 27

Dec. 31: 30

Jan. 1: 30

