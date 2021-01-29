Back

Covid-19: 24 imported cases on Jan. 29, no community cases for 7 days

Afternoon update.

Fasiha Nazren | January 29, 2021, 03:31 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 24 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Jan. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,449.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Singapore has reported zero community cases for seven days in a row.

All 24 cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 23: 10

Jan. 24: 48

Jan. 25: 44

Jan. 26: 14

Jan. 27: 25

Jan. 28: 34

Jan. 29: 24

 

Top image from Suhaimi Abdullah via Getty Images.

