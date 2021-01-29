Covid-19: 24 imported cases on Jan. 29, no community cases for 7 days

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 24 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Jan. 29).
This brings the total number of cases to 59,449.
There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.
Singapore has reported zero community cases for seven days in a row.
All 24 cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 23: 10
Jan. 24: 48
Jan. 25: 44
Jan. 26: 14
Jan. 27: 25
Jan. 28: 34
Jan. 29: 24
Top image from Suhaimi Abdullah via Getty Images.
