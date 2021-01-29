No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 29

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Jan. 29).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,449.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

This is the seventh consecutive day that Singapore has recorded zero community cases.

All 24 of the cases announced are imported. They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the new cases today, 23 are asymptomatic while one was symptomatic.

The imported cases arrived from a variety of countries including the UAE, Indonesia, Spain, India, Ukraine, Myanmar, Philippines and Malaysia.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

33 discharged

33 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,181 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 47 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

192 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 29.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 29:

