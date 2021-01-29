Back

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 29

The full update.

Fasiha Nazren | January 29, 2021, 11:43 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Jan. 29).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,449.

There are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

This is the seventh consecutive day that Singapore has recorded zero community cases.

All 24 of the cases announced are imported. They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the new cases today, 23 are asymptomatic while one was symptomatic.

The imported cases arrived from a variety of countries including the UAE, Indonesia, Spain, India, Ukraine, Myanmar, Philippines and Malaysia.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases:

33 discharged

33 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 59,181 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 47 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

192 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 29.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 29:

Top image by Joshua Lee.

China says it will not recognise BNO passports that Hongkongers are using to move to UK

The UK says it has already taken in 7,000 Hongkongers ahead of the scheme's launch.

January 29, 2021, 06:52 PM

American husband & wife pick S'pore strict masking, 2-week quarantine over lax USA Covid-19 rules

The wife wrote a piece detailing the things that are done in Singapore that will scare western liberals.

January 29, 2021, 06:01 PM

6 PAP MPs file motion to urge S'pore govt to accelerate efforts to fight climate change

10 recommendations.

January 29, 2021, 05:38 PM

'Ah Boys to Men' actor Tosh Zhang opens streetwear shop in Queensway Shopping Centre

The business is set up with his childhood friends.

January 29, 2021, 05:21 PM

Biden administration may meet with Chinese officials in S'pore at World Economic Forum 2021

The "Davos Summit", an event hosting leaders around the world, will be held in Singapore this year.

January 29, 2021, 04:37 PM

Light to Night Festival with larger-than-life art installations in S'pore till Jan. 31, 2021

Last weekend.

January 29, 2021, 04:14 PM

CNY zodiac signboards at Canberra Plaza look like tomb stones

Don't anyhow pray pray ah.

January 29, 2021, 04:07 PM

Design studio takes down 'S$1,000 note' ang bao because reproduction of currency not allowed

No more purple ang baos anymore :(

January 29, 2021, 03:36 PM

Covid-19: 24 imported cases on Jan. 29, no community cases for 7 days

Afternoon update.

January 29, 2021, 03:31 PM

Xiao Yao Ge eatery in Jurong East closed 10 days because diners less than 1m apart

Four outlets were also ordered to close for 10 days.

January 29, 2021, 03:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.