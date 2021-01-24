Li Li Cheng Supermarket in Punggol visited by infectious Covid-19 case

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 48 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday (Jan. 24).

All of the cases are imported, and they had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,308.

48 imported cases

Among the 48 imported cases,

Four (Cases 59553, 59587, 59588 and 59594) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Four (Cases 59567, 59574, 59582 and 59583) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from France, India and the UAE.

One (Case 59563) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Two (Cases 59569 and 59570) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived from Egypt and India.

11 (Cases 59550, 59551, 59562, 59571, 59572, 59573, 59575, 59584, 59585, 59595 and 59596) are Work Pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Colombia, France, India, Nigeria and the UAE.

22 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom 10 (Cases 59555, 59556, 59557, 59561, 59565, 59576, 59577, 59578, 59591 and 59592) are foreign domestic workers.

Three (Cases 59568, 59579 and 59580) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Cases 59579 and 59580 arrived from India to visit their children who are Singapore Permanent Residents and Case 59568 arrived from the US for a work project in Singapore.

One (Case 59566) is a sea crew holding a Special Pass who arrived onboard a vessel from Malaysia, and had not disembarked. He was conveyed to the hospital when he developed symptoms, and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

26 cases discharged

26 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,041 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 50 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, none are in the intensive care unit.

188 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

One new location

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

One new location was added to the list on Jan. 24:

Li Li Cheng Supermarket (273C Punggol Place)

Here's the full list, as of Jan. 24:

