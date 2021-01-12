Back

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Jan. 11

Evening update.

Darryl Laiu | January 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 22 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Jan. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,929.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infections. All 22 cases are imported cases.

22 imported cases

Amongst the 22 imported cases, two (Cases 59184 and 59185) are Singaporeans and two (Cases 59171 and 59183) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India.

Three (Cases 59169, 59178 and 59182) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE.

One (Case 59181) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

10 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, of whom two (Cases 59189 and 59190) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 59175) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Three (Cases 59172, 59173 and 59191) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. They arrived from the U.S. and India respectively to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents. Case 59173 arrived from India to visit her son who is studying in Singapore.

All imported cases were placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Cases 59176 and 59180 are sea crew who worked onboard bunker tanker NewOcean 6. They had been identified as close contacts of Case 58812, and were placed on quarantine on Dec. 31, 2020. They were tested during quarantine and confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Jan. 10.

Case 59170 is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Bangladesh on Dec. 14, 2020 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Dec. 28. His swab done on Dec. 24 during SHN was negative for Covid-19, and another swab taken as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) on Jan. 6 was also negative.

However another test on Jan. 8 came back positive for Covid-19 infection. His polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test yielded a very high Ct value, which is indicative of a low viral load. His serological test result has also come back positive.

Given that these indicate a likely past infection, MOH have classified this case as imported. He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

32 more cases discharged

32 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,668 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 67 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

165 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 11.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 11:

Top photo by Andrew Koay

Mahathir hits back at inclusion in list of 'dangerous extremists', says Trump should be labelled the same

Mahathir blogging again.

January 12, 2021, 12:46 AM

M'sian influencer shares receipt of S$55,000 meal in Tokyo restaurant

Fierce.

January 11, 2021, 10:17 PM

Car rental service in S'pore offers S$0.54 per hour rates for 'super off-peak' hours

Cheap.

January 11, 2021, 09:57 PM

Toa Payoh girl, 7, raped & murdered 25 years ago but suspect still at large

There were mysterious clues that could have been related to her abduction and death.

January 11, 2021, 08:11 PM

Grooming company says customer insisted on having Pomeranian shaved short, customer disputes claim

Both sides of the story.

January 11, 2021, 07:42 PM

M'sia announces new round of lockdown in 6 states for 2 weeks from Jan. 13

Malaysians flocked to supermarkets in the weekend before the announcement.

January 11, 2021, 07:07 PM

100 3-door double deck buses with 2 staircases to be deployed in S'pore from end-January

3 doors.

January 11, 2021, 06:24 PM

Mamee M'sia & Tealive has limited-edition instant cup noodles with boba from S$6.53 for bundle of 4

Abobamination.

January 11, 2021, 05:51 PM

US policeman who led pro-Trump intruders away from lawmakers during Capitol attack hailed as 'hero'

Close call.

January 11, 2021, 04:49 PM

These S'pore prison officers explain why empathy, not control, changes people's lives

Stories of Us: Heidi Tan, 25, and Ponnarasi d/o Gopal Chandra, 37, share their experiences working with and counselling those who committed crimes, with the aim of helping them reintegrate into society and staying out of prison.

January 11, 2021, 04:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.