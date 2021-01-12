No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Jan. 11

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 22 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Jan. 11).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,929.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infections. All 22 cases are imported cases.

22 imported cases

Amongst the 22 imported cases, two (Cases 59184 and 59185) are Singaporeans and two (Cases 59171 and 59183) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India.

Three (Cases 59169, 59178 and 59182) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE.

One (Case 59181) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Indonesia.

10 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, of whom two (Cases 59189 and 59190) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 59175) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Three (Cases 59172, 59173 and 59191) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. They arrived from the U.S. and India respectively to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents. Case 59173 arrived from India to visit her son who is studying in Singapore.

All imported cases were placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Cases 59176 and 59180 are sea crew who worked onboard bunker tanker NewOcean 6. They had been identified as close contacts of Case 58812, and were placed on quarantine on Dec. 31, 2020. They were tested during quarantine and confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Jan. 10.

Case 59170 is a Work Permit holder who arrived from Bangladesh on Dec. 14, 2020 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Dec. 28. His swab done on Dec. 24 during SHN was negative for Covid-19, and another swab taken as part of Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) on Jan. 6 was also negative.

However another test on Jan. 8 came back positive for Covid-19 infection. His polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test yielded a very high Ct value, which is indicative of a low viral load. His serological test result has also come back positive.

Given that these indicate a likely past infection, MOH have classified this case as imported. He is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

32 more cases discharged

32 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,668 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 67 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

165 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 11.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 11:

Top photo by Andrew Koay