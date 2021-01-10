42 imported Covid-19 cases on Jan. 10, 2020, arrived from M'sia, India, Nepal, UAE, Philippines

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Jan. 10).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,907.

All 42 cases are imported and there are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

42 imported cases

Here are the details of the 42 imported cases.

Amongst the 42 imported cases,

Two (Cases 59146 and 59147) are Singaporeans and two (Cases 59132 and 59148) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Malaysia and India.

Six (Cases 59127, 59137, 59138, 59153, 59155 and 59159) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from Austria, India, Nepal and the UAE.

Four (Cases 59128, 59129, 59160 and 59161) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and the Philippines.

24 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom five (Cases 59142, 59150, 59151, 59152 and 59165) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 59158) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

One (Case 59157) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India to visit his parent who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

Two (Cases 59156 and 59168) are Special Pass holders who are sea crew. They arrived onboard separate vessels from Myanmar and Indonesia, and had not disembarked. They were tested onboard and were conveyed to the hospital when their Covid-19 tests came back positive.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

40 were asymptomatic, while two were symptomatic.

25 more cases discharged

25 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,636 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 60 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

182 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 10.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 10:

Top image via Joshua Lee