Back

Covid-19 case self-medicated after getting a fever, did not declare symptoms for another 10 days

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine. 

Jason Fan | January 03, 2021, 10:59 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 07 December 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday (Jan. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,697.

One of the new cases, Case 58,948, is a ship crew who had boarded a vessel on March 4, 2020, in Indonesia.

He developed a fever on Dec. 23, 2020, but had self-medicated.

On Dec. 31, 2020, he was placed on quarantine as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case (Case 58,812), who is a crew member of the same vessel.

However, Case 58,948 failed to declare his symptoms until Jan. 2, 2021, when he consulted a doctor via video-consultation.

He was subsequently conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to MOH, he had not disembarked from the vessel prior to that.

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine.

Top image via Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore/FB.

Iconic 22m heritage tree at Fort Canning Park collapses after intense rainfall

Heritage trees are vulnerable to extreme wet weather.

January 04, 2021, 11:30 AM

Bandung desserts back at McDonald's S'pore

Nice.

January 04, 2021, 11:01 AM

Long queue as well for super delicious First Street Teochew Fish Soup at BreadTalk IHQ in Tai Seng

It brought its queue with it.

January 04, 2021, 04:11 AM

35 imported Covid-19 cases on Jan. 3, including cargo pilot from US & parent from India visiting S'porean child

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

January 03, 2021, 11:03 PM

How a S'porean engineer became a private pilot so he could fly a plane by himself

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 03, 2021, 10:17 PM

S'pore authorities looking into 2 Covid-19 cases in marine sector that possibly breached safety measures

More than 20,000 marine sector employees will undergo additional Covid-19 tests.

January 03, 2021, 09:18 PM

Planes flying into S'pore can be quite full with no safe distancing between passengers

But it's okay.

January 03, 2021, 09:03 PM

Doraemon x Gucci collaboration: Over 50 bags, shoes & clothes available for pre-order online

70s vibes.

January 03, 2021, 07:58 PM

RSAF uses helicopter to take man with critical condition on cruise ship in high seas to SGH on New Year's Day

First rescue mission of the year.

January 03, 2021, 05:40 PM

Larry King, 87, hospitalised due to Covid-19

Veteran talk show host has had a history of health problems.

January 03, 2021, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.