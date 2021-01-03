Covid-19 case self-medicated after getting a fever, did not declare symptoms for another 10 days

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday (Jan. 3).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,697.

One of the new cases, Case 58,948, is a ship crew who had boarded a vessel on March 4, 2020, in Indonesia.

He developed a fever on Dec. 23, 2020, but had self-medicated.

On Dec. 31, 2020, he was placed on quarantine as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case (Case 58,812), who is a crew member of the same vessel.

However, Case 58,948 failed to declare his symptoms until Jan. 2, 2021, when he consulted a doctor via video-consultation.

He was subsequently conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he tested positive for Covid-19.

According to MOH, he had not disembarked from the vessel prior to that.

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine.

