Back

Couple in Taiwan removes mask to kiss for 5 minutes while blocking the train aisle

Kiss goodbye.

Karen Lui | January 20, 2021, 05:01 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Social distancing and long-term mask wearing have imposed certain restrictions on how we express affection in public. A couple in Taiwan remains unfazed by the new norm, engaging in a long, passionate kiss on an express train in Taiwan.

A netizen documented the incident in a post on Taiwanese social networking platform Dcard:

"On the Tze-chiang limited express bus, I met a pair of weirdos in a tight embrace, kissing for at least 5 minutes. They continued to do so while blocking the aisle and not wearing their masks properly. If not for the fact that the man alighted at Zhongli station and the late arrival of the train conductor, the latter would have witnessed this embarrassing scene."

Photo via Apple Daily

Some of the comments that Apple Daily highlighted include:

"It wouldn't be that big a deal if there was no pandemic but it is a very crucial period now."

"I am really curious to know, wouldn't these people feel ashamed? How could they do such a thing in front of everyone in a public place?"

"The people around them must feel embarrassed"

"I have been sending messages to the hotline, the train conductor should arrive soon to deal with this matter."

"Young people! How wonderful it is to fall in love."

"Come on, even if you want to kiss, try to be a bit more discreet! Doesn't it look like a public performance if you do it at that spot?"

According to the Taiwan Railways Administration's regulations, all passengers have to wear a mask in the train cabins and train stations. If the passenger refuses to co-operate, the Railway Police Department will be notified to enforce regulatory compliance. If there is a violation of the law, the Railway Police Department will send the accused to the local government health department for further action.

For food or drink consumption, passengers can temporarily remove their mask to do so while ensuring physical barriers or safe distancing between themselves and others in public. Passengers are required to put their masks back after they are done.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images by Apple Daily and Sean H. Yu on Wikipedia.

Indonesia deports US travel influencer who encouraged others to move to Bali amid Covid-19

Authorities said the American citizens had violated their visa stay by conducting business and working in Bali. 

January 20, 2021, 04:51 PM

4 S'porean men arrested for suspected drug activities at Telok Blangah, over 1kg of heroin & cannabis seized

CNB officers had to use forced entry to gain access into the unit.

January 20, 2021, 04:48 PM

Heng Swee Keat: Property market must be kept stable, should not 'run ahead of economic fundamentals'

The government 'must continue to enable young Singaporeans to own their homes and fulfil their aspirations,' DPM Heng said.

January 20, 2021, 04:39 PM

Cyclist thrown off bicycle in Changi after wheel stuck in drain cover gap

Dangerous.

January 20, 2021, 04:19 PM

M'sian woman makes fish soup with pet Japanese koi, says it tastes like silver catfish

A pretty expensive soup.

January 20, 2021, 03:58 PM

40 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 20, 2021, including 4 in community

Further updates later tonight.

January 20, 2021, 03:50 PM

Jack Ma makes first public appearance in months since crackdown on tech empire

He's not missing.

January 20, 2021, 03:19 PM

Middle-aged man stomps on middle-aged man's face in bloody fight at Chong Pang Food Centre

Stomp.

January 20, 2021, 03:17 PM

Trump grants pardons to Lil Wayne, Steve Bannon in final hours of his presidency

No pardon for the Tiger King though.

January 20, 2021, 03:16 PM

Don Don Donki holding pre-orders for Yu Sheng, fatty tuna & scallop options available

Order forms can be handed in until Feb. 25.

January 20, 2021, 03:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.