S'pore govt may tighten Covid-19 rules in view of Chinese New Year period

There may be the possibility of more measures being implemented during the upcoming Chinese New Year, co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong said during an interview with the media on Jan. 19.

This was in response to a question on whether each household would be allowed to received multiple different groups of eight visitors during the festive period.

Considering if restrictions needed

Wong said that this was something he, along with fellow co-chair Gan Kim Yong, had been anticipating.

The period would definitely see an increased amount of intermingling between groups of people while visiting houses.

This, he said, was similar to the year-end period during Christmas and the New Year.

In the meantime, the government is still in the midst of considering whether additional safeguards and restrictions are required.

However, much of it is still up in the air, and the specific measures are currently still uncertain.

Wong added that when these measures are ready, they "will highlight them".

Rising number of community cases

The recent rise in the number of community cases has sent people into jitters, which Wong speculated was due to the increased amount of intermingling during the year-end festivities.

Four more cases in the community were reported today (Jan. 21), and there are currently three local clusters.

During the interview, both ministers urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant, and that having the vaccines now does not signal the end of the battle against Covid-19.

"Despite our measures, nothing will ever be water tight," Wong said. "All it takes is one superspreader event and you can get clusters emerging. And then you will be running around trying to chase after the virus all over again."

Top photo from Romeo Tan / FB