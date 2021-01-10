Back

Bukit Batok BTO flat has pool table & home cinema

Cosy and spacious.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 10, 2021, 07:15 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A local interior design company, Carpenters turned a BTO flat in Bukit Batok into a sleek, spacious home.

Some of the features of the house include the following:

  • A raised platform at the living room behind the sofa, complete with a desk, which can serve as a workspace or additional seating.

  • An open kitchen and bar countertop, with interior shutters to separate the kitchen space from the living room

  • Wooden sink covers.

  • Pool table and a mini home cinema with a projector screen.

Here's what the house looks like:

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Photo via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Here's the full Facebook photo album of the BTO.

You can see the interior design company's other projects via their Facebook here.

Top image via Carpenters 匠's Facebook post

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Family of girl allegedly raped & murdered in S'pore in 1995 seeking public's help as killer never found

The family wants the cold case reopened.

January 11, 2021, 05:26 AM

If Trump doesn't resign, or get removed by Pence, US House will vote on second impeachment

Staffers and family members were barricaded in offices as Trump supporters tried to break in.

January 11, 2021, 03:31 AM

42 imported Covid-19 cases on Jan. 10, 2020, arrived from M'sia, India, Nepal, UAE, Philippines

Tonight's update.

January 10, 2021, 11:26 PM

Kit Chan organises weekly family colouring sessions for mum with osteoporosis

Stories of Us: The voice behind the iconic National Day song 'Home' shares with Mothership the ups and downs of being one of the caregivers to her elderly mother.

January 10, 2021, 09:03 PM

Black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air flight located, MFA says no reports of S'poreans on board so far

Black boxes recovered.

January 10, 2021, 07:38 PM

Employer sends 'lazy' maid back to Indonesia, finds out at airport that she's wanted by S'pore police

Her previous employer had apparently lodged a police report against her.

January 10, 2021, 07:05 PM

Otter pup abandoned by Bishan family at Beach Road euthanised after all possible options exhausted

The otter pup was too young to survive in the wild on her own.

January 10, 2021, 07:04 PM

WP’s changes in its leadership ranks shine the spotlight on youth & policy

With nine out of its twelve leaders in their 20s to 40s, the WP team will have a longer runway to learn and lead the party. 

January 10, 2021, 06:26 PM

Missing 80-year-old woman last seen at Blk 112 Rivervale walk, Police appealing for information

Contact the police if you have any information.

January 10, 2021, 06:01 PM

Upper Boon Keng hawkers sell umami-rich prawn porridge & noodles from S$3.50

Looks yummy.

January 10, 2021, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.