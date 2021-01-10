Bukit Batok BTO flat has pool table & home cinema

A local interior design company, Carpenters turned a BTO flat in Bukit Batok into a sleek, spacious home.

Some of the features of the house include the following:

A raised platform at the living room behind the sofa, complete with a desk, which can serve as a workspace or additional seating.

An open kitchen and bar countertop, with interior shutters to separate the kitchen space from the living room

Wooden sink covers.

Pool table and a mini home cinema with a projector screen.

Here's what the house looks like:

Here's the full Facebook photo album of the BTO.

You can see the interior design company's other projects via their Facebook here.

