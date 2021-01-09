Speeding BMW in S'pore loses control, flips after crashing into ECP road divider

A vehicle was seen flipping after it crashed into a road divider along ECP.

According to dashboard camera footage uploaded to SG Road Vigilante, the car, supposedly a BMW, was seen travelling across multiple lanes at high speeds.

From the left-most lane, it ended up crashing into the road divider on the right.

A loud noise could be heard from inside the vehicle as the BMW apparently hit onto the car.

The incident took place on Jan. 9, at around 1:31am.

Photos of a car being towed away were also shared to Facebook later in the day, with the Facebook caption saying that it was the same car from the ECP accident on the morning of Jan. 9.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident along the ECP towards MCE after Bedok South Exit at around 2am.

Three persons were sent to Changi General Hospital.

