54% off Mayer air fryer, free Clarins gift set at BHG S'pore’s CNY sale from Jan. 28 - 31

Chinese New Year is coming and if you’re looking to score some good deals, you might want to check out BHG’s Chinese New Year sale.

Running from January 28 to 31, BHG’s Chinese New Year sale has a 20 per cent discount on all regular items storewide, and an additional 10 per cent discount on sale items.

Perfect for stocking up on new appliances, cosmetics, fragrances, and beauty products for a new year, new you, and new home.

January 28 is an in-store private members-only preview, where shoppers can get early access to the discounts and deals; the sale is open to the public from January 29 to January 31.

If you can’t make it down to BHG’s outlets during the sale, you can also take part in it online via BHG’s website.

Here is a sampling of the deals that you might want to look out for at BHG’s Chinese New Year sale:

1. Clarins gift set

Receive a 9-piece gift set (worth up to S$216) with every purchase of a 75ml Double Serum, Clarins’ anti-ageing treatment which is enriched with 21 plant extracts to stimulate the five vital functions: hydration, nutrition, oxygenation, regeneration and protection.

You can top up to a minimum spend of S$350 on Clarins products to receive an additional 5-piece gift (worth S$157).

Where to get: BHG Bugis

2. Dyson Supersonic™ or Dyson Airwrap™

British technology company Dyson is known for its innovative vacuum cleaners, bladeless fans, and hair appliances.

The Dyson Airwrap™ uses an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect to curl hair, reducing the need for extreme heat. Extreme heat — typically used by conventional hair curlers — can damage one’s hair when used often.

The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer also uses Dyson’s proprietary Air Multiplier technology which produces a smooth, even flow of air.

Discount: Up to $70 off

UP: S$599 - S$699

Where to get: BHG Bugis and BHG Online

3. Dorset Hotel series full bed set — True Rest By LIVIN' (BHG Exclusive)

This full bed set comes in a range of sizes, from Super Single to King size. The Dorset Hotel series comes with smooth Egyptian Cotton Sateen thanks to its 980 thread count.

You can also get the fitted sheet set (ranging from Single to King size).

Discount: 20 per cent off

UP: S$149 - S$199 (full bed set), S$69 - S$109 (fitted sheet set)

Where to get: BHG Bugis, BHG Jurong, BHG Online

4. Mayer 1.5L mini air fryer

This very cute 1.5-litre capacity air fryer by Mayer has a retro design. It is compact and has a handle for easy carrying. It is equipped with boil-dry protection that automatically cuts off the appliance’s power.

It comes in blue and pink.

Price: S$59

UP: S$129

Where to get: All BHG outlets and BHG Online

5. Corelle 22-piece dinner set

The 22-piece Elegant City dinner set by Corelle comprises bread and butter plates, dinner plates, rice bowls, soup bowls, soup plates, a serving bowl, and a serving platter.

Corelle’s dinnerware is made from its signature Vitrelle glass, which is made by binding three layers of special glass materials, producing a lightweight material that is resistant to breaking, chipping, and permanent staining.

Price: S$189

UP: S$345

Where to get: BHG Bugis, BHG Bishan, BHG Jurong and BHG Online

Receive beauty and fashion vouchers

If you’re getting cosmetics, fragrances, and beauty products, do note that you will receive beauty vouchers when you spend:

S$25 beauty vouchers with S$350 nett spend

S$50 beauty vouchers with S$600 nett spend

S$120 beauty vouchers with S$1,200 nett spend

The department store chain is also giving away S$16,888 worth of fashion vouchers. You can receive an S$8 fashion voucher with no minimum spend required.

The vouchers can be collected at Customer Service, and it is limited to one redemption per customer.

Terms and conditions apply, while stocks last.

BHG outlets are located in Bugis, Choa Chu Kang, Bishan, Clementi, and Jurong. Happy shopping!

BHG’s Chinese New Year sale

Date: January 28 (Members-only preview), January 29 - 31 (open to public)

Venue: Various BHG outlets and BHG online

All images via BHG. Thanks to this sponsored piece by BHG, this writer will be off to buy a new air fryer for CNY.