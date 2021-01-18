Strong wind dislodges 'Mask Up' banner off building & drops it atop bus at Sungei Rd

Following the torrential downpours in the early part of January, Singapore is now experiencing particularly cooling and breezy weather on Jan. 18.

Very windy

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, the wind was rather strong in certain parts of Singapore.

Wind speeds reached 41.3km/h over a one-minute period at the Admiralty weather station at 1:47pm, and a high of 31.1 km/h at the Tai Seng weather station.

Areas in the southeast of Singapore also experienced wind speeds of more than 20km/h, including East Coast, Marina Barrage, Changi and Pasir Panjang.

The effects of the huge gusts were observed first-hand by one motorist along Sungei Rd.

Banner peels off building

Dashcam footage, taken at around 12pm, depict the rather curious sight of a huge advertisement banner on the exterior wall of Tekka Place peeling off.

The banner split into two, with one half floating to the ground at the side of the road, and the other half landing on a (thankfully) stationary blue bus in the first lane.

Here's what the banner looked like in one piece.

The banner contained the words "Mask up Singapore, for yourself and everyone else".

As the other vehicles drove off, the bus remained in its place.

A larger than life reminder to mask up indeed.

Top photo from Roads.sg