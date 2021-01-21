These cookies with authentic S’porean flavours are all you need to spice up a muted CNY 2021

Chinese New Year (CNY) is around the corner.

A table of delicious CNY snacks and pastries is not just a welcoming gesture but also serves as wonderful conversation starters.

Though if you find yourself in the middle of an awkward conversation, Baker’s Brew’s uniquely-flavoured cookies will surely come in handy. These novelty cookies are all you need this CNY.

“Peranakan Nostalgia” theme

Themed “Peranakan Nostalgia”, these cookies are traditional local snacks with a modern twist.

The cookies are also thoughtfully packaged in mini old-school biscuit tins with illustrations of Singapore’s iconic landmarks, which make for great CNY gifts.

Perhaps they will also take you on a rediscovery journey with their unique flavours.

Besides a rediscovery journey, the three cookie flavours — Muah Chee Peanut, Pineapple Bak Kwa, and Ondeh Ondeh — will also draw you in with their fascinating take on the Peranakan heritage.

Ondeh Ondeh Cookies $27.80

The Ondeh Ondeh flavour, a signature product by Baker’s Brew, has definitely impressed us and emerged as the favourite in the office.

Made with a pandan-infused dough and filled with a generous amount of gula melaka and coconut filling, the cookies are moist and flavourful.

Simply put, this IS ondeh ondeh in pastry form.

The cookies are not too sweet. Even our health-conscious colleagues — those who don’t drink bubble tea or typically have bubble tea at 50 per cent sugar level — enjoyed it.

Crumbly with a desiccated coconut texture, and hints of gula melaka, one colleague who is currently on diet said he simply can’t stop at one.

No wonder this is the best seller every year.

Muah Chee Peanut Cookies $26.80

If you ask us for a succinct “one bite, five words” review, here’s how we would describe these crunchy cookies: Sweet, savoury, got peanut aroma.

The ground peanut bits gave the cookie a crunchy texture at the start but it melts in your mouth like kuih bangkit after a few bites.

Some colleagues who tried this said the cookies reminded them of the dragon beard candy.

These cookies will surely give you a dose of nostalgia and you can be sure that the seniors at home will be sharing with you more about the good old days while eating them.

Made with roasted peanuts and peanut butter, this is definitely a must-try for peanut lovers.

Pineapple Bak Kwa Cookies $26.80

Pineapple with bak kwa?!!!

This flavour is definitely the highlight of this CNY series. It might sound atypical but you won’t regret trying them.

Even my colleague who doesn’t like pineapple tarts gave this combination his nod of approval.

Aside from a generous pineapple filling, the cookie also contains bits of bak kwa.

The savoury bak kwa balances the sweetness of the pineapple filling well so the cookie is not as jelak as the usual pineapple tarts.

Another colleague who claims to be a hardcore pineapple tart lover found the cookies satisfying, she said:

“The pairing of the two flavours is on point as both bak kwa and pineapple have that same slightly sweet, slightly savoury notes, while the bak kwa provides a crunchy, chewy texture to the pineapple tart.”

Well, this is definitely a crowd pleaser.

With this cookie flavour, you might as well save on buying bak kwa and pineapple tarts if that’s too much to finish, especially if you are expecting fewer visitors this year.

Make every cent and calorie worth it, right?

3 tins for S$78

What would make these great cookies even better? Discounts.

You can save more if you get a bundle of three at S$78 as each tin will cost S$26 instead.

If you place an order for three tins or more by January 24, you can get 8 per cent off the total cost with this promo code: CNY2021.

Those who order three tins and more will get an exclusive carrier from Baker’s Brew too.

There is also free delivery service to single destinations for orders above S$500.

