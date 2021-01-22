IS claims responsibility for double suicide bombing in Iraq killing at least 32, injuring over 100

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Jan. 22 (Singapore time) that has killed at least 32 people and injured over a hundred in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the BBC and Reuters reported.

The attack is the biggest to have hit the city in three years, and consisted of a double suicide bombing at a market.

The group's news agency Amaq further said that the target was Shia Muslims.

A spokesman for Iraq's Joint Operations Command, Tahsin al-Khafaji, was quoted by Deutsche Welle as saying, "This is a terrorist act perpetrated by a sleeper cell of the Islamic State."

He added that it was an attempt by IS to "prove its existence" after suffering repeated military losses.

How did the bombings unfold?

On the morning of Jan. 21, the first suicide bomber headed into the market and claimed to be sick, which led to a crowd gathering around him.

The bomber then detonated an explosive belt, according to a statement by Iraq's Interior Ministry.

However, a stall owner was quoted by Reuters as saying that he pressed a detonator in hand.

Afterwards, a second bomber blew himself up as people came forward to help the victims.

Countries and Pope condemn attacks

The attack has been denounced by several countries, the United Nations and the Pope.

Egypt and Jordan criticised the attack and sent their condolences to the victims.

The U.S. and Europe have also deplored the attack while Turkey stated that it was ready to support Iraq in the fight against terrorism.

As for Pope Francis, a message sent to the Iraqi President said, "In deploring this senseless act of brutality, he (the Pope) prays for the deceased victims and their families, for the injured and for the emergency personnel in attendance

The Pope is scheduled to visit Iraq from Mar. 5-8, with Baghdad and four other towns planned on the itinerary.

Sources have said that the trip is subjected to changes or cancellation, depending on the Covid-19 and security situations.

Top photo by Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images