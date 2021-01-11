Audi catches fire along PIE on Jan. 6, no injuries reported

A white Audi car caught fire along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Jan. 6, 2021.

Went up in flames

Videos and pictures of the incident were uploaded onto Singapore Roads Accident's Facebook page.

No reported injuries

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire along PIE towards Tuas before Jurong Town Hall Road exit at about 9:55pm on Jan. 6.

SCDF extinguished the fire using two compressed air foam backpacks and one water jet.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of fire is under investigation, added SCDF.

Top images from Singapore Roads Accident/FB.