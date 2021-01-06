Back

Maskless man hurls vulgarities at Yishun supermart employee over alcohol exchange dispute

Tipping point.

Lean Jinghui | January 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

A man not wearing a mask was caught shouting at an Angel Supermart employee on January 2, after not being able to exchange his bottles of liquor for a different brand.

The incident happened at 4.30am, at 37 Miltonia Close.

"I'm Singaporean, don't need to talk about mask"

In the video uploaded onto Angel Supermart's Facebook Page, the man can be seen getting increasingly agitated, shouting, "You wasting my time ah, you wasting my time. Don't talk about mask, I'm Singaporean, don't need to talk about mask. What mask?"

Followed by, "Wa your mother...", and "Both also same price, both also same price. You want to waste my time for what?"

He ended up storming off after his exchange got denied, but not before raining insults and expletives on the employee.

Boss of store: "We face this shit everyday"

According to Daniel, the boss of the supermart, the dispute was due to an alcohol exchange dispute.

"It’s a Foodpanda order, we cannot exchange to something else even it’s similar price, customer go back and later a refund request comes in saying “merchant give wrong”, a lot of incidents like this"

The boss later clarified with Stomp that it was not over a delivery order, but just a customer exchanging to a different alcohol brand.

In other points brought out in the supermart's Facebook post, he questioned what nationality had to do with mask wearing.

"Pls wear a mask, telling our staff “don’t tell me about mask, I am a Singaporean” doesn’t make my staff immune, he can feel your spittle on his face, he is terrified and that’s why he turn his body away and called the police."

In another comment on the Facebook post, Daniel explained how the staff was apparently terrified as he could feel the spittle landing on him, as the man kept pressing in closer.

He ended off the post saying these incidents are exceedingly common.

"Using vulgarities on a service staff is precisely the reason why nobody wants to do retail line. We face this shit everyday"

According to Stomp, a police report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Image from Angel Supermart

