Back

Woman, 64, suffers leg fractures after hit-&-run in Ang Mo Kio, daughter appealing for witnesses

The accident took place on Dec. 25 at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

Ashley Tan | January 08, 2021, 12:27 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

A woman in Singapore is appealing for witnesses to a recent accident involving her 64-year-old mother.

Accident at junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 involved dark orange car

The accident took place on Dec. 25 at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

Huang Sijie shared in a Facebook post that her mother was crossing the road on the way home when a dark orange car hit her.

Huang said that although the traffic light displayed the green man, the car did not give way to pedestrians as it turned from Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 to Ave 1.

Google Maps shows that the route that the vehicle took could have involved a discretionary right turn.

Here is Huang's illustration of the accident site.

Drove off without offering help

After the collision, the car stopped up ahead and the driver apparently exited to look at what happened.

However, Huang claimed the driver did not approach Huang's mother to assist her and check if she was injured, and drove off.

In pain and struggling to stand up, Huang's mother dragged herself to the side of the road.

No other passers-by came forward to help, she added.

The elderly woman sustained leg fractures. A picture Huang uploaded of her mother, showed both her legs in casts while she was seated on a wheelchair.

Huang is now appealing for any witnesses who are able to identify the vehicle and driver, or who has video footage of the accident.

She explained that as her mother did not have her phone with her at the time of the accident, she was unable to take a picture of the car's license plate.

Huang said that the family has reported the accident to the police and are waiting for updates.

Top photo from Huang Sijie / FB

23 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Jan. 8, 2020, 2 in the community

Today's initial update.

January 08, 2021, 03:47 PM

Five Guys opening 2nd outlet at Serangoon Nex on Jan. 11

Plus points for Serangoon.

January 08, 2021, 03:27 PM

If you don't get Covid-19 vaccine, get ready for more frequent testing & quarantine: Lawrence Wong

If you're not vaccinated, you might get other diseases in post-Covid-19.

January 08, 2021, 03:04 PM

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the world's richest person, net worth balloons to S$258 billion

The price of Tesla's shares is soaring.

January 08, 2021, 02:09 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Signs to be placed at Tuas lamp post 1 to alert cyclists about stray dogs

The dogs are currently "well and undergoing rehabilitation".

January 08, 2021, 01:52 PM

New S$331 Pokémon Gengar plush with roll out blanket sold out within 2 hours in Japan

Many people definitely want to be licked by Gengar.

January 08, 2021, 01:37 PM

PM Lee: Covid-19 vaccine is painless & the only long term solution for pandemic

He urged all Singaporeans to take the vaccine.

January 08, 2021, 01:34 PM

Pigeon found in Ang Mo Kio with DIY dart lodged in eye, ACRES appealing for information

Cruel.

January 08, 2021, 01:27 PM

Best date & time to deposit money in bank on Li Chun 2021 (Feb 3 - 4)

Maximum huat for your new year.

January 08, 2021, 12:34 PM

China says it hopes Americans can 'enjoy peace, stability, security' following US Capitol siege

It's what the American people want, China said.

January 08, 2021, 12:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.