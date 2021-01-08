Woman, 64, suffers leg fractures after hit-&-run in Ang Mo Kio, daughter appealing for witnesses

A woman in Singapore is appealing for witnesses to a recent accident involving her 64-year-old mother.

Accident at junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 1 involved dark orange car

The accident took place on Dec. 25 at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Ave 1.

Huang Sijie shared in a Facebook post that her mother was crossing the road on the way home when a dark orange car hit her.

Huang said that although the traffic light displayed the green man, the car did not give way to pedestrians as it turned from Ang Mo Kio Ave 8 to Ave 1.

Google Maps shows that the route that the vehicle took could have involved a discretionary right turn.

Here is Huang's illustration of the accident site.

Drove off without offering help

After the collision, the car stopped up ahead and the driver apparently exited to look at what happened.

However, Huang claimed the driver did not approach Huang's mother to assist her and check if she was injured, and drove off.

In pain and struggling to stand up, Huang's mother dragged herself to the side of the road.

No other passers-by came forward to help, she added.

The elderly woman sustained leg fractures. A picture Huang uploaded of her mother, showed both her legs in casts while she was seated on a wheelchair.

Huang is now appealing for any witnesses who are able to identify the vehicle and driver, or who has video footage of the accident.

She explained that as her mother did not have her phone with her at the time of the accident, she was unable to take a picture of the car's license plate.

Huang said that the family has reported the accident to the police and are waiting for updates.

Top photo from Huang Sijie / FB