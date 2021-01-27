Back

Allan Wu helps 16-year-old daughter in Ivy League admissions by enrolling her in university admissions consultancy

A 'school' that helps you get to another school.

Mandy How | January 27, 2021, 12:52 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Some parents move to Bukit Timah for their children's education, but Allan Wu, 48, is thinking a little bigger.

To increase his daughter's chances of entering an Ivy League school, the Singapore-based host has gotten help from a "university admissions consultancy and mentoring company".

This was proudly announced by the company — Crimson Education — in a press release on Jan. 14.

In response to queries by Mothership, the company confirmed that they are collaborating with the host to promote their services.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allan Wu (@wulander)

Competitive world

The release quotes Wu as saying that he hopes for 16-year-old Sage Wu to be accepted to the likes of Oxford and Cambridge.

He added:

“Today we live in an increasingly globally competitive world, so Sage won’t just be competing with U.S. students — but with students internationally — in her efforts to gain acceptance to the US university(ies) of her choice."

Sage, who has just started the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, is said to excel in Math, Computer Science, Biology, and Physics.

She is also the captain of her basketball team, and has an interest in graphic design.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allan Wu (@wulander)

Wu himself has an Integrative Biology degree from University of California, Berkeley, an environment that he said "encouraged robust personal development".

How it works

If you're wondering how it works, such services are supposed to help the student applicants every step of the way, starting from which universities to apply to.

Afterwards, there's:

  • Essay preparation

  • Extracurricular activities

  • Standardised test preparation

  • Academic tutoring

  • Interview practice

Everything takes place online.

Students are reportedly four times more likely to gain admission into top universities, but it was not specified from where the number was derived from.

Top image via Allan Wu's Instagram

Impatient Mercedes driver scratches own car to squeeze past truck & driver at IKEA Tampines

The man unloading the truck narrowly avoided getting pinned between the two vehicles, thanks to his quick reflexes.

January 27, 2021, 12:44 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery releases S$24 bread-scented handwash in Chanel-esque bottle

Clean and confused.

January 27, 2021, 12:34 PM

Lo hei using pre-recorded shouting of auspicious phrases a glimpse of awkward Chinese New Year

Press your screen.

January 27, 2021, 12:24 PM

Chinese live streamer known for overeating unhealthy food dies at 19

RIP.

January 27, 2021, 11:23 AM

'Demon Slayer' anime film submitted for Oscars 2021

Bigger than 'Spirited Away'.

January 27, 2021, 11:10 AM

S'pore manufacturing beats expectations, records 14.3% growth in December 2020

The growth was buoyed by gains in electronics and biomedical clusters.

January 27, 2021, 09:37 AM

In photos: Community Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Tanjong Pagar on Jan. 27

Each vaccination centre can dole out 2,000 doses per day.

January 27, 2021, 09:29 AM

Comment: Lawrence Wong's speech offers fresh take on how 4G leaders can lead post Covid-19 S'pore

Wong provided a vision for a fairer, greener, more united S'pore post Covid-19.

January 27, 2021, 06:57 AM

Bat brings bat friend to visit HDB flat to eat bananas hung in kitchen

Whatever you do, do not bite the bat.

January 27, 2021, 03:31 AM

New Zealand's borders likely to remain closed to most countries in 2021

Take no risk.

January 27, 2021, 02:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.