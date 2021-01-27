Allan Wu helps 16-year-old daughter in Ivy League admissions by enrolling her in university admissions consultancy

Some parents move to Bukit Timah for their children's education, but Allan Wu, 48, is thinking a little bigger.

To increase his daughter's chances of entering an Ivy League school, the Singapore-based host has gotten help from a "university admissions consultancy and mentoring company".

This was proudly announced by the company — Crimson Education — in a press release on Jan. 14.

In response to queries by Mothership, the company confirmed that they are collaborating with the host to promote their services.

Competitive world

The release quotes Wu as saying that he hopes for 16-year-old Sage Wu to be accepted to the likes of Oxford and Cambridge.

He added:

“Today we live in an increasingly globally competitive world, so Sage won’t just be competing with U.S. students — but with students internationally — in her efforts to gain acceptance to the US university(ies) of her choice."

Sage, who has just started the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, is said to excel in Math, Computer Science, Biology, and Physics.

She is also the captain of her basketball team, and has an interest in graphic design.

Wu himself has an Integrative Biology degree from University of California, Berkeley, an environment that he said "encouraged robust personal development".

How it works

If you're wondering how it works, such services are supposed to help the student applicants every step of the way, starting from which universities to apply to.

Afterwards, there's:

Essay preparation

Extracurricular activities

Standardised test preparation

Academic tutoring

Interview practice

Everything takes place online.

Students are reportedly four times more likely to gain admission into top universities, but it was not specified from where the number was derived from.

Top image via Allan Wu's Instagram