7-11 S'pore launches microwavable mala hot pot for 1 for S$4.80, seafood flavour has prawn

The ready-to-eat hot pots just need to be microwaved in-store for 2 minutes & 30 seconds.

Nigel Chua | January 22, 2021, 12:17 PM

7-Eleven Singapore has launched a new ready-to-eat personal hot pot dish.

Each item comes with an individual serving of hot pot ingredients, vermicelli, and a matching soup base.

There are three flavours: Mala Chicken, Seafood Tomato, and Herbal Chicken.

The dishes are pre-cooked, and can be heated up in the in-store microwaves for two-and-a-half minutes.

They also do not have long expiry dates -- only a few days -- as they are refrigerated and not frozen.

Mala Chicken Hot Pot

The Mala Chicken Hot Pot comes with a special mala soup base made with "a unique blend of nine different spices".

Ingredients you'll find are:

  • Spicy chicken

  • Luncheon meat

  • Corn on the cob

  • Spinach

  • Black fungus

  • Lotus root

  • Soft tofu

  • Long cabbage

  • Vermicelli

Tomato Seafood Hot Pot

The Seafood Tomato Hot Pot is a "refreshing tomato soup base with a variety of seafood and veggies". The ingredients included are:

  • Prawns

  • Crab sticks

  • Clams

  • Lotus root

  • Enoki mushrooms

  • Fresh tomato segments

  • Vermicelli

Herbal Chicken Hot Pot

The third option on offer is the Herbal Chicken Hot Pot.

The soup base is apparently double-boiled, and "infused with a blend of seven Chinese herbs" before it is "gently simmered for hours", according to 7-Eleven.

It comes with the following ingredients:

  • Chicken thigh

  • Spinach

  • Black fungus

  • Carrots

  • Long cabbage

  • Soft tofu

  • Wolfberries

  • Vermicelli

Pricing

The hot pot items are now in stores, for S$4.80 each.

However, you can get them at a promotional price of S$4.50, till Feb. 16.

