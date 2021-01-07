7-11 S'pore launches microwavable mala hot pot for 1 for S$4.80, seafood flavour has prawn

7-Eleven Singapore has launched a new ready-to-eat personal hot pot dish.

Each item comes with an individual serving of hot pot ingredients, vermicelli, and a matching soup base.

There are three flavours: Mala Chicken, Seafood Tomato, and Herbal Chicken.

The dishes are pre-cooked, and can be heated up in the in-store microwaves for two-and-a-half minutes.

They also do not have long expiry dates -- only a few days -- as they are refrigerated and not frozen.

Mala Chicken Hot Pot

The Mala Chicken Hot Pot comes with a special mala soup base made with "a unique blend of nine different spices".

Ingredients you'll find are:

Spicy chicken

Luncheon meat

Corn on the cob

Spinach

Black fungus

Lotus root

Soft tofu

Long cabbage

Vermicelli

Tomato Seafood Hot Pot

The Seafood Tomato Hot Pot is a "refreshing tomato soup base with a variety of seafood and veggies". The ingredients included are:

Prawns

Crab sticks

Clams

Lotus root

Enoki mushrooms

Fresh tomato segments

Vermicelli

Herbal Chicken Hot Pot

The third option on offer is the Herbal Chicken Hot Pot.

The soup base is apparently double-boiled, and "infused with a blend of seven Chinese herbs" before it is "gently simmered for hours", according to 7-Eleven.

It comes with the following ingredients:

Chicken thigh

Spinach

Black fungus

Carrots

Long cabbage

Soft tofu

Wolfberries

Vermicelli

Pricing

The hot pot items are now in stores, for S$4.80 each.

However, you can get them at a promotional price of S$4.50, till Feb. 16.

Top images via 7-Eleven Singapore

