7-11 S'pore launches microwavable mala hot pot for 1 for S$4.80, seafood flavour has prawn

7-Eleven Singapore has launched a new ready-to-eat personal hot pot dish.
Each item comes with an individual serving of hot pot ingredients, vermicelli, and a matching soup base.
There are three flavours: Mala Chicken, Seafood Tomato, and Herbal Chicken.
The dishes are pre-cooked, and can be heated up in the in-store microwaves for two-and-a-half minutes.
They also do not have long expiry dates -- only a few days -- as they are refrigerated and not frozen.
Mala Chicken Hot Pot
The Mala Chicken Hot Pot comes with a special mala soup base made with "a unique blend of nine different spices".
Ingredients you'll find are:
- Spicy chicken
- Luncheon meat
- Corn on the cob
- Spinach
- Black fungus
- Lotus root
- Soft tofu
- Long cabbage
- Vermicelli
Tomato Seafood Hot Pot
The Seafood Tomato Hot Pot is a "refreshing tomato soup base with a variety of seafood and veggies". The ingredients included are:
- Prawns
- Crab sticks
- Clams
- Lotus root
- Enoki mushrooms
- Fresh tomato segments
- Vermicelli
Herbal Chicken Hot Pot
The third option on offer is the Herbal Chicken Hot Pot.
The soup base is apparently double-boiled, and "infused with a blend of seven Chinese herbs" before it is "gently simmered for hours", according to 7-Eleven.
It comes with the following ingredients:
- Chicken thigh
- Spinach
- Black fungus
- Carrots
- Long cabbage
- Soft tofu
- Wolfberries
- Vermicelli
Pricing
The hot pot items are now in stores, for S$4.80 each.
However, you can get them at a promotional price of S$4.50, till Feb. 16.
