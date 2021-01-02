Police investigating 44 people who allegedly had gathering at Boon Lay office on Jan. 1 at 1.20am

On January 1, 2021, police received a report at about 1.20am about a gathering at an empty office in Boon Lay Way.

29 men and 15 women, aged between 17 and 34, were allegedly having a gathering at an empty office at an industrial building. There were apparently drinking, smoking, and singing involved.

The 44 people, including 41 Singaporeans, one Singapore Permanent Resident, one Malaysian and one Chinese National, are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures (SDM) under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 44 people had allegedly gathered to socialise and that the premises were not licensed to provide public entertainment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Public Entertainment Act, the offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.

For non-compliance with SDM under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

