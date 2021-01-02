Back

Police investigating 44 people who allegedly had gathering at Boon Lay office on Jan. 1 at 1.20am

New year.

Nyi Nyi Thet | January 02, 2021, 09:48 PM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

On January 1, 2021, police received a report at about 1.20am about a gathering at an empty office in Boon Lay Way.

29 men and 15 women, aged between 17 and 34, were allegedly having a gathering at an empty office at an industrial building. There were apparently drinking, smoking, and singing involved.

The 44 people, including 41 Singaporeans, one Singapore Permanent Resident, one Malaysian and one Chinese National, are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures (SDM) under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 44 people had allegedly gathered to socialise and that the premises were not licensed to provide public entertainment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Public Entertainment Act, the offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.

For non-compliance with SDM under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Image from Getty

Woman in Hougang makes box with towel shelter for cat with nowhere to hide during heavy rain across S'pore

The cat was completely wet.

January 03, 2021, 04:54 AM

33 imported cases in S'pore, 17 more discharged on Jan. 2, 2021

Cases came from countries such as India, U.S., Indonesia, and Malaysia.

January 03, 2021, 12:00 AM

Samsung previously mocked Apple phones without chargers, will launch phone without charger in a few weeks

Coming soon.

January 02, 2021, 09:15 PM

Rainfall on Jan. 2 falls within top 1% of maximum daily rainfall records in 39 years: PUB

Starting the new year wet.

January 02, 2021, 06:11 PM

Instagram user in Indonesia allegedly offered to forge Covid-19 test results for S$60

Indonesians wishing to travel to other cities need to provide proof they are free of Covid-19.

January 02, 2021, 05:51 PM

Video shows car driving in an extremely flooded Lorong Halus

Certainly a wetland.

January 02, 2021, 03:39 PM

33 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan 2, 2021, no new locally transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,662.

January 02, 2021, 03:27 PM

Temperatures fall to as low as 21.3°C, wet & windy start to year expected to continue

Chill.

January 02, 2021, 02:35 PM

New 6,000km trail in the US will allow users to cycle across 12 states from coast to coast

The Great American Rail-Trail will span nearly 6000km when completed.

January 02, 2021, 01:23 PM

28-year-old man pronounced dead on scene after car accident along KJE towards BKE

A 26-year-old man was also in the car.

January 02, 2021, 12:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.