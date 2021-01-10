42 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 10, 2020, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 42 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Jan. 10).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,907.

All 42 cases are imported and there are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 2: 33

Jan. 3: 35

Jan. 4: 24

Jan. 5: 28

Jan. 6: 31

Jan. 7: 33

Jan. 8: 23

Jan. 9: 29

Jan. 10: 42

Top image: Mothership file photo.