Back

29 new cases of Covid-19 on Jan. 9, 2021, none locally-transmitted

This brings the total number to 58,865.

Darryl Laiu | January 09, 2021, 03:26 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 29 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Jan. 9).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,865.

All 29 cases are imported and there are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 2: 33

Jan. 3: 35

Jan. 4: 24

Jan. 5: 28

Jan. 6: 31

Jan. 7: 33

Jan. 8: 23

Jan. 9: 29

Top photo via NTU.

S'pore boatman jailed 7 months for helping 2 men leave S'pore to go to Batam during pandemic

He was also fined S$6,000.

January 09, 2021, 02:39 PM

S’porean, 20, backpacked solo from S’pore to Canada on S$25/day in 9 months without getting on a plane

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 09, 2021, 01:45 PM

Twitter permanently suspends Trump, other accounts suspended too after Trump allegedly used them

Twitter was arguably Trump's favourite social media platform.

January 09, 2021, 01:09 PM

'It's a good thing him not showing up': Biden on Trump not attending inauguration

Biden said: "[Trump is] not worthy, not worthy to hold that office."

January 09, 2021, 12:50 PM

Otter dad sleeping soundly on its back is a rainy weather mood

Relatable.

January 09, 2021, 12:06 PM

Here are 4 lesser-known things about Clementi even residents might not know about

Everything you need in a neighbourhood.

January 09, 2021, 11:58 AM

Junction 8 ceiling board falls on 17-year-old boy's head, resulting in 'unbearable amount of pain'

Traumatising.

January 09, 2021, 11:49 AM

OCBC Bank appoints first female group CEO

Helen Wong's experiences and expertise extend beyond corporate banking, Greater China, and North Asia.

January 09, 2021, 11:06 AM

I’d rather work in the office than at home. Here's why.

Only know you love her when you let her go.

January 09, 2021, 10:54 AM

Days in 2020 actually shorter than 24h as Earth spins faster than ever: Scientists

Thought 2020 passed slowly?

January 09, 2021, 10:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.