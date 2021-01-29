29 new cases of Covid-19 on Jan. 9, 2021, none locally-transmitted

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 29 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Jan. 9).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,865.

All 29 cases are imported and there are no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 2: 33

Jan. 3: 35

Jan. 4: 24

Jan. 5: 28

Jan. 6: 31

Jan. 7: 33

Jan. 8: 23

Jan. 9: 29

Top photo via NTU.