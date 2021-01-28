Back

28-year-old man pronounced dead on scene after car accident along KJE towards BKE

A 26-year-old man was also in the car.

Darryl Laiu | January 02, 2021, 12:58 PM

There was a car accident along KJE towards BKE on Jan 2, 2021.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at 4.37am.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

He was the car driver.

They added that there was a 26-year-old male passenger in the car, who was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The car can be seen to have crashed into metal barricades and overturned at a slope on the side of the road.

Image via WhatsApp.

Image via WhatsApp.

The specific cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via WhatsApp.

