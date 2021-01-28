28-year-old man pronounced dead on scene after car accident along KJE towards BKE

There was a car accident along KJE towards BKE on Jan 2, 2021.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at 4.37am.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

He was the car driver.

They added that there was a 26-year-old male passenger in the car, who was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The car can be seen to have crashed into metal barricades and overturned at a slope on the side of the road.

The specific cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via WhatsApp.