28-year-old man pronounced dead on scene after car accident along KJE towards BKE

There was a car accident along KJE towards BKE on Jan 2, 2021.
In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at 4.37am.
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.
He was the car driver.
They added that there was a 26-year-old male passenger in the car, who was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.
The car can be seen to have crashed into metal barricades and overturned at a slope on the side of the road.
The specific cause of the accident has yet to be determined.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Top image via WhatsApp.
