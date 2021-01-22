22 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 11, no locally-transmitted cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 22 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Jan. 11).
This brings the total number of cases to 58,929.
All 22 cases are imported and there are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infections.
Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 4: 24
Jan. 5: 28
Jan. 6: 31
Jan. 7: 33
Jan. 8: 23
Jan. 9: 29
Jan. 10: 42
Jan. 11: 22
Top image via Unsplash.
