Days in 2020 actually shorter than 24h as Earth spins faster than ever: Scientists

Our planet spun faster in 2020.

In fact, scientists have discovered that the Earth has been spinning on its axis faster lately, and the fastest ever recorded in the past 50 years or so.

The time it takes Earth to complete a rotation on its axis is 24 hours.

However, Live Science reported that the 28 fastest days on record (since 1960) all occurred in 2020. In 2020, Earth completed its revolutions around its axis milliseconds quicker than average.

Why is this happening?

It is actually normal for the earth's rotation to change slightly because of the movement of its core and also weather and ocean patterns.

An atmospheric scientist quoted by USA Today said that atmospheric pressure around the world and the motions of winds (that may be related to phenomena such as El Niño) are strong enough for their effect to be observed in how the Earth rotates.

So what does this mean?

Milliseconds don't make much of a difference in everyday life.

However, it is inconvenient for international timekeepers who use ultra-accurate atomic clocks to set the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which everyone uses to set their own clocks.

When astronomical time (set by the time it takes the Earth to make one full rotation) deviates from UTC by more than 0.4 seconds, UTC needs to be adjusted.

A leap second was last added in 2016.

What's next for us?

Currently, scientists are currently discussing if they need to have a negative leap second, Live Science reported. Instead of adding a second, they might need to subtract one due to the recent acceleration in Earth's spin.

And 2021 is expected to have even shorter days too.

According to Timeanddate, scientists have calculated that an average day in 2021 will be 0.05 milliseconds shorter than 86,400 seconds (time taken to complete one rotation on axis).

This means that atomic clocks will be behind astronomical time by about 19 milliseconds over the course of an entire year.

Top photo via NASA