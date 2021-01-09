Back

Days in 2020 actually shorter than 24h as Earth spins faster than ever: Scientists

Thought 2020 passed slowly?

Tanya Ong | January 09, 2021, 10:29 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Our planet spun faster in 2020.

In fact, scientists have discovered that the Earth has been spinning on its axis faster lately, and the fastest ever recorded in the past 50 years or so.

The time it takes Earth to complete a rotation on its axis is 24 hours.

However, Live Science reported that the 28 fastest days on record (since 1960) all occurred in 2020. In 2020, Earth completed its revolutions around its axis milliseconds quicker than average.

Why is this happening?

It is actually normal for the earth's rotation to change slightly because of the movement of its core and also weather and ocean patterns.

An atmospheric scientist quoted by USA Today said that atmospheric pressure around the world and the motions of winds (that may be related to phenomena such as El Niño) are strong enough for their effect to be observed in how the Earth rotates.

So what does this mean?

Milliseconds don't make much of a difference in everyday life.

However, it is inconvenient for international timekeepers who use ultra-accurate atomic clocks to set the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which everyone uses to set their own clocks.

When astronomical time (set by the time it takes the Earth to make one full rotation) deviates from UTC by more than 0.4 seconds, UTC needs to be adjusted.

A leap second was last added in 2016.

What's next for us?

Currently, scientists are currently discussing if they need to have a negative leap second, Live Science reported. Instead of adding a second, they might need to subtract one due to the recent acceleration in Earth's spin.

And 2021 is expected to have even shorter days too.

According to Timeanddate, scientists have calculated that an average day in 2021 will be 0.05 milliseconds shorter than 86,400 seconds (time taken to complete one rotation on axis).

This means that atomic clocks will be behind astronomical time by about 19 milliseconds over the course of an entire year.

Top photo via NASA

Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20

As expected and now confirmed.

January 09, 2021, 04:25 AM

S'porean man, 20, is 3rd Covid-19 case linked to Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

MOH says that it is currently investigating the cases linked to the hotel.

January 08, 2021, 11:36 PM

Thai govt backtracks on announcement of Covid-19 cases facing jail if they didn't download tracing app

Multiple statements of clarification have been put by the authorities on the matter.

January 08, 2021, 10:48 PM

TraceTogether data access by police to be restricted to serious offences including rape, terrorism, kidnapping

The SNDGO acknowledged its error.

January 08, 2021, 09:35 PM

Jail for 3 Hong Kong protesters who tied up & seized Chinese state media Global Times reporter

They were found guilty of rioting and assault.

January 08, 2021, 07:53 PM

S’pore woman, 65, gets jail for lying to MOH about not frequently meeting man, 71, while infected with Covid-19

The woman was part of the SAFRA Jurong cluster.

January 08, 2021, 07:30 PM

VJC students build ridiculously detailed campus on Minecraft, that took over 1,000 hours, for virtual open house

Game on.

January 08, 2021, 07:18 PM

20 months' jail & S$15,000 fine for man, 24, who rented out condo units in S'pore as brothels

Many of the apartments he rented were eventually raided.

January 08, 2021, 06:41 PM

Tesla coming to S'pore 'soon', currently recruiting employees

Woah.

January 08, 2021, 06:32 PM

Popular Hong Kong bakery Hang Heung opens 2nd S'pore outlet at Raffles City

January 08, 2021, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.